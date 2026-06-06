Robin J Brooks

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Pampas Pilot's avatar
Pampas Pilot
14h

Thank you for thinking about this question and sharing. Gold has been a bit of a head scratcher, but you make perfect sense of it. I view the present period as a good opportunity to dollar cost average into a larger position.

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
18h

Isn't tehre also a question with gold's increasing industrial usage. because it doesn't corrode in the atmosphere makes it excellent for very reliable electrical connections, as you surely need with AI. I wonder if there isn't a boom in gold usage as well? Ian

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