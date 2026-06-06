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There was a time when I wrote about the debasement trade constantly. But a lot has changed since last year’s massive run-up in precious metals prices and - as I flagged in a series of posts this week - gold has stopped trading like a safe haven asset ever since war with Iran began. It falls when risk aversion spikes and rallies when risk appetite recovers. That’s the opposite of what a safe haven asset should do and - in my view - is a result of the massive run-up in gold prices last year. That run-up sucked in a lot of new buyers who - it turns out - are more skittish than the previous ones. Ironically, the debasement trade undermined the very thing people were looking for in gold.

In my opinion, the debasement trade is about a flight to safety as markets become increasingly aware fiscal policy is out of control in much of the G10 and governments will - sooner or later - be tempted to inflate their way out of their debt overhangs. In today’s post, I’ll do a quick review of this trade and give my take on the key question, which is whether it can get going again. I should admit upfront that I’ve become a convert to the debasement trade because fiscal policy is so badly out of control in most places. But I think it’ll be a while before it gets started again, as I lay out below.

The chart above shows key risk assets from August 1 of last year to today. Let me make three key points: (i) last year’s rally in precious metals like gold (black) and silver (purple) got going after former Chair Powell’s keynote speech at Jackson Hole on August 22, in which he signaled that an easing cycle was about to start; (ii) things got really crazy in early January 2026, when President Trump began talking about taking Greenland away from Denmark, highlighting that the debasement trade has a heavy geopolitical component as well; and (iii) as the chart below shows, the debasement trade isn’t just about precious metals, but engulfed also currencies of low-debt countries like Sweden (red), Switzerland (black) and Norway (orange).

There’s many things going on here, so let me focus on the most important one: the role that last year’s Jackson Hole Symposium played in getting the debasement trade started. The reason ex-Chair Powell’s speech was so important is because it shifted the emphasis of Fed policy from worries over elevated inflation to a weakening labor market. At the time, the Fed was under intense pressure from the White House to cut rates and - with this speech - markets can be forgiven for thinking that the Fed capitulated. No surprise this is what got the debasement trade going.

The key question now - of course - is whether the debasement trade can resume any time soon. I’m skeptical for two reasons. First, as the chart below shows, markets are pricing hikes from the Fed and are trying - for the time being - to see Chair Warsh as hawkish. I don’t think that’s right. Underlying inflation is well-behaved, so there’s no reason for the Fed to hike. But - realistically - markets will run with this theme for a while and will only plausibly reverse course when there’s a peace deal with Iran and oil falls. Second, there’s structural changes in how gold is trading - it’s become a high-beta asset - which may scare buyers away, since it no longer offers the protection that underpins the debasement trade. My bottom line is that we’re stuck for while, which means precious metals and low-debt currencies won’t go anywhere for now.