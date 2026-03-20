Robin J Brooks

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
Mar 20

So, we put an embargo on Iranian oil until the Iranians y destroy all the oil infrastructure of the Gulf states and Saudi Arabia. Sounds like a big win all around.

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Gordon Cameron's avatar
Gordon Cameron
Mar 20

So……the road to ending this war in your estimation is an embargo of Iranian oil that’s bound for mostly China, Russia and India? And those countries will simply sit idly by?

My apologies, but that sounds more like a recipe for spreading the war and further escalation, not a serious solution.

Perhaps a recognition that the US President is a liability and has no strategy at all would be a start - that his actions are having the opposite effect than is being argued. The off ramp lies in reining him in. There was no imminent Iranian threat.

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