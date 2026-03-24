Robin J Brooks

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Jeremy
Mar 24

I’d bet on Cuba rather than Greenland, but your point is taken.

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BOOCH
Mar 25

Trump hasn't achieved any of his goals, regime change, unconditional surrender, and securing Iran's enriched uranium. Donnie finally looked at his hand and realized he doesn't have any cards.

But that hasn't stopped him from sounding like Baghdad Bob. As The Economist humorously put it.:

"Although President Donald Trump claims to have destroyed Iran's military potential by “100%,” even the remaining 0% caused serious damage to the global economy, cutting off 10 to 15% of oil supplies.

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