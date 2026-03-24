President Trump yesterday extended the 48-hour deadline he’d given Iran on Saturday evening. The news hit the market like a ton of bricks. The Brent oil price - as the chart below shows - fell twelve percent within a few minutes, as markets priced in a shorter conflict and more rapid reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. I did a Substack livestream with Seth Hettena yesterday afternoon - available here - where I gave an update on all this. I’ve spent the last week pushing back on the more apocalyptic forecasts that have had Brent going to $150 or even $200, including in a conversation with Paul Krugman that you can see here. My rationale was that Brent at $110 priced a large risk premium that embedded substantial, permanent disruption of tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. That risk premium has now shrunk and we’ll have to see if de-escalation is for real. My two cents are to put about as much faith in yesterday’s de-escalation as in Saturday night’s escalation, i.e. split the difference. This thing is far from over.

In today’s post, I want to zoom out to talk about Trump’s negotiating style, how there’s an odd continuity on oil from Biden administration days and what all this means going forward.