The Art of the Non-Deal
Trump initiates conflict, escalates it out of control, only to then backtrack on himself
President Trump yesterday extended the 48-hour deadline he’d given Iran on Saturday evening. The news hit the market like a ton of bricks. The Brent oil price - as the chart below shows - fell twelve percent within a few minutes, as markets priced in a shorter conflict and more rapid reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. I did a Substack livestream with Seth Hettena yesterday afternoon - available here - where I gave an update on all this. I’ve spent the last week pushing back on the more apocalyptic forecasts that have had Brent going to $150 or even $200, including in a conversation with Paul Krugman that you can see here. My rationale was that Brent at $110 priced a large risk premium that embedded substantial, permanent disruption of tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. That risk premium has now shrunk and we’ll have to see if de-escalation is for real. My two cents are to put about as much faith in yesterday’s de-escalation as in Saturday night’s escalation, i.e. split the difference. This thing is far from over.
In today’s post, I want to zoom out to talk about Trump’s negotiating style, how there’s an odd continuity on oil from Biden administration days and what all this means going forward.
Trump’s negotiating style: the President has a weird habit of initiating conflict, escalating it out of control very rapidly, which then forces him to reverse himself and backtrack. This happened in the tariff stand-off with China in April 2025 and it seems to have happened again this past weekend. In both cases, Trump looks like he’s negotiating with himself, while China and Iran stayed silent, calling his bluff. This negotiating style has one big disadvantage, which I discuss next.
Extreme escalation makes compromise impossible: Iran’s Khamenei and China’s Xi are autocrats that are able to wield power because they look strong and people fear them. Trump’s extreme escalation makes it impossible for such people to cut a deal with the US, because - to do so - would invite ridicule and humiliation. So there’s no alternative for these despots but to sit tight and wait Trump out until he reverses himself. As far as I can tell, this is “The Art of the Non-Deal.”
Trump fears the same thing as Biden: as I discussed recently, Biden pulled his punches with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine because he feared a spike in oil prices that might cost the Democrats the midterm election in 2022. Trump is now afraid of the same thing. It’s crazy to think that tankers carrying Iranian oil are transiting the Strait of Hormuz, while most other traffic is shut down. Indeed, Iran’s vessels are doing this with US encouragement, with the goal of keeping prices down. Oil is king, a sad parallel between Trump and Biden.
Trump needs a win before the midterms: if you’re cynical, war with Iran might have been an attempt to notch up a big win before the midterms. Things haven’t worked out that way and - if anything - Trump must now be even more desperate for an easy win. That might put Greenland back on the agenda, as Simon Johnson just flagged in his latest podcast episode. China has rare earths, Iran the Strait of Hormuz. Europe has no such thing. In fact, it’s the opposite. Ukraine needs US weapons and intelligence to resist Russia. That gives Trump lots of leverage he hasn’t had over China or Iran. Things might get very bumpy for Europe.
I’d bet on Cuba rather than Greenland, but your point is taken.
Trump hasn't achieved any of his goals, regime change, unconditional surrender, and securing Iran's enriched uranium. Donnie finally looked at his hand and realized he doesn't have any cards.
But that hasn't stopped him from sounding like Baghdad Bob. As The Economist humorously put it.:
"Although President Donald Trump claims to have destroyed Iran's military potential by “100%,” even the remaining 0% caused serious damage to the global economy, cutting off 10 to 15% of oil supplies.