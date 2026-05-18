Robin J Brooks

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D Stone's avatar
D Stone
4h

First-rate analysis, thank you.

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
11h

I thought your comment about the dangers of rising debt is very interesting. Still you didn't talk about the vast interest payments that have to be made to cover this. This is heading towards a trillion USD a year for the US. The only way a democracy can handle this is to reduce the cost of living. Renewable energies, have a potential to be useful here, and it is happening, but with painful slowness.

What are the chances of 2029 copying 1929? Please tell us Robin. Ian

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