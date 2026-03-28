Robin J Brooks

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Krabat
Mar 28

Wanted to use the opportunity to thank you deeply for freely sharing your insights and expertise.

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Alexandru-Stefan Goghie's avatar
Alexandru-Stefan Goghie
Mar 28

I think there is another factor at play in the case of gold. Higher oil prices force market participants to use more USD, and one of the simplest ways to obtain those dollars is by selling gold. Just my two cents.

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