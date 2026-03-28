Markets After Four Weeks of War
I'm kicking off a weekly livestream on markets this morning
I’m kicking off a weekly Substack livestream every Saturday at 9 am (ET). The idea is to complement my daily posts with something that’s more interactive, so that anyone who’s interested can post questions and debate points I am making. I’m kicking this off today with my first such episode, where I’ll focus on three themes: (i) how much an Iran embargo might spike oil prices; (ii) why gold has fallen so much and - specifically - whether this is due to rising real interest rates; and (iii) the spike in long-term bond yields and what this means for the lurking global debt crisis. In this post, I’ll show and briefly discuss the three charts I’ll pull up later today during the livestream.
How much will an Iran embargo spike oil prices: the US has so far encouraged Iranian oil exports, for fear that blocking these will spike oil prices still further. But - with Iran’s mullahs refusing to negotiate - chatter around an oil embargo has picked up. In the popular narrative, such an embargo is a bad idea because it’ll push oil prices to $150 or even $200. I don’t believe that. Embargoing Iran’s oil means taking 2 mmb/d off the market, which - for reasonable assumptions for the price elasticity of demand (see chart below) - implies a 13 percent increase in Brent, with some of that already priced in as we head back near $115. I doubt we go above $120 if an embargo happens. Risk-reward favors doing it in my view.
Are rising real rates driving gold lower? I’ve heard a lot chatter that rising real rates are the reason for the fall in gold and other precious metals since hostilities in the Gulf began. That’s wrong. The chart below breaks down the nominal 2-year US Treasury yield (black line) into the breakeven inflation component (blue line) and the real interest rate (red line). The rise in nominal yields is almost entirely due to markets pricing higher inflation, which - if anything - should be bullish for gold and other precious metals. The gold selloff in my opinion is simpler. The huge run-up in prices over the past year has broadened the investor base, with a lot of new buyers more skittish than the traditional buyer base. That’s common for speculative bubbles and precious metals are no different.
Long-term yields and the global debt overhang: unsettled geopolitics and supply side inflation shocks are the stuff of nightmares for high-debt countries because they force central banks to hike interest rates, which pushes up interest cost for governments and increases the odds that a fiscal crisis happens. As the chart below shows, Japan’s 10y20y forward JGB yield (red line) has just risen back to near its all-time high. Since Japan can’t allow yields to rise freely, for fear that government interest cost runs out of control, the Bank of Japan will need to cap yields, which will reinforce depreciation pressure on the Yen.
Wanted to use the opportunity to thank you deeply for freely sharing your insights and expertise.
I think there is another factor at play in the case of gold. Higher oil prices force market participants to use more USD, and one of the simplest ways to obtain those dollars is by selling gold. Just my two cents.