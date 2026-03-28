How much will an Iran embargo spike oil prices: the US has so far encouraged Iranian oil exports, for fear that blocking these will spike oil prices still further. But - with Iran’s mullahs refusing to negotiate - chatter around an oil embargo has picked up. In the popular narrative, such an embargo is a bad idea because it’ll push oil prices to $150 or even $200. I don’t believe that. Embargoing Iran’s oil means taking 2 mmb/d off the market, which - for reasonable assumptions for the price elasticity of demand (see chart below) - implies a 13 percent increase in Brent, with some of that already priced in as we head back near $115. I doubt we go above $120 if an embargo happens. Risk-reward favors doing it in my view.