Robin J Brooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simha Makaran's avatar
Simha Makaran
2h

Great recap of the markets.

Could the simple explanation be that it is oil which has been mispriced?

Reply
Share
Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
2h

In January, Washington violently seized a sovereign capital to secure a 50-million-barrel oil ransom for ExxonMobil. We thought we were invincible.

In February, we tried the exact same decapitation playbook in the Middle East. It catastrophically failed. By June, the U.S. was forced to the table at Versailles, handing over $300 billion in concessions just to keep the global economy afloat.

The American unipolar moment didn't just fade—it drowned in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read the definitive breakdown of how six months of imperial hubris broke the U.S. geopolitical order: https://triggledger.substack.com/p/a-tale-of-two-raids-the-death-of?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin J Brooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture