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Back when I was still an FX strategist at Goldman, I’d spend a lot of my time going from one hedge fund to another for meetings. One such meeting still stands out in my mind - after all these years - because it taught me something about markets. This was in the fall of 2010. Then Chair Bernanke had signaled in his keynote speech at Jackson Hole that the Fed would likely do another quantitative easing program - what became known as QE2 - and this totally consumed markets until its official announcement in November of that year. At the meeting in question, I was sitting across from a bunch of portfolio managers who kept referring to “The Beard” in our discussion of the Fed. I was baffled until I figured out - halfway through the meeting - that they were talking about Bernanke. I was shocked. How could anyone as mild-mannered and obviously well-intentioned as Bernanke engender this level of hostility?

What was going on is that - at the time - there were many critics of QE2. The global financial crisis was in the rearview mirror, the S&P 500 was on a tear and long-term Treasury yields were low by historical standards. Why would you do another easing program in such an environment? Many thought this was a policy error that would cause inflation to run out of control. That’s where the hostility behind “The Beard” comes in. When the market doesn’t get what it wants from the Fed, it’ll often start catastrophizing and go on about how a policy error is happening.

A version of this played out yesterday. For reasons that totally baffle me, markets really wanted the Fed to hike. A recent post of mine runs through various indicators the Fed looks at when making its policy decisions. None of those call for hikes and so the Fed was right to stay on hold yesterday. But that’s not what markets think. They’re in “jilted lover” mode and - similar to 2010 - there’s already a discussion on how the steepening of the yield curve signals mounting inflation fears.

In today’s post, I give my two cents on yesterday’s price action. In particular, I think it’s important to distinguish two distinct developments. First, the fall in the Dollar is justified because markets were pricing a hawkish Fed before the meeting and things look less hawkish now. This is, in other words, about short-term interest differentials, which moved against the Dollar. It’s got nothing to do with a loss of Fed credibility or inflation fears. Second, the steepening of the yield curve - with long-term yields rising - isn’t about inflation running out of control. Yesterday’s steepening just reversed the flattening that happened after the June Fed meeting, which markets - wrongly - saw as hawkish. We’ve really just come full circle on the slope of the yield curve. Nothing about yesterday is about inflation running out of control.

The falling Dollar isn’t about Fed credibility: as the chart above shows, the Dollar fell sharply yesterday, especially versus the G10 where rate differentials play a big role. As the chart below shows, this makes sense. Markets were pricing ten basis points in hikes for yesterday and those didn’t happen. Mechanically, this means short-term differentials moved against the Dollar. I expect more of this as people realize the Fed isn’t itching to hike. Once the war with Iran ends, that sets the stage for sustained Dollar weakness, which is still my base case for 2026.

Steepening just corrected the June misreading of the Fed: the chart below shows the slope of the yield curve in basis points. The key thing to note is that this slope flattened markedly on June 17, which was the previous Fed meeting. As I’ve argued many times, markets - wrongly - put a hawkish interpretation on that meeting, when there was really no reason to do so. Repeated mentions of “price stability” were performative, while the “dots” were more backward-looking than normal with oil prices tumbling. Yesterday’s steepening just corrected this and therefore isn’t about out-of-control inflation. This means you want to fade all the chatter you’ll now hear on how this Fed meeting was a policy mistake. That’s just markets doing their “jilted lover” thing. All available data point to underlying inflation being extremely well behaved.

The bottom line for me - going all the way back to my hedge fund meeting in 2010 - is that markets get emotional when they don’t get what they want from the Fed. That means lots of hand-wringing about how we’re seeing a policy mistake that’ll lead to inflation. But this isn’t what happened yesterday. Markets misread the June meeting and that got corrected. That’s all that happened.