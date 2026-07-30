Robin J Brooks

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Walter Mundell's avatar
Walter Mundell
11h

Congrats, very good post Robin.

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KeynesmeetsHayek
5h

Nice charts, and I completely agree on the economic case for staying put. And, like you, I was baffled by some market folks' views of ever more hikes (some were confident the Fed would hike 50 or even 75).

But in all fairness, these folks did not divine these nutty views out of thin air; they saw themselves as reading Warsh correctly, while others like you and me were supposed to be "stuck in the old paradigm."

So I think Warsh and his puzzling communications approach have to shoulder the majority of blame here. He led on those who are now disappointed--so a "jilted lover" reaction would appear normal.

As for Warsh's future communications, I hope I hope his task forces help him walk back to what has worked well.

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