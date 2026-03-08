Robin J Brooks

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Tilman Eichstädt's avatar
Tilman Eichstädt
Mar 8

Thanks, important debate.

What is your take: would it make sense for EU to debate tariffs again on Russian oil and LNG?

Assuming a coordinated response with US will be unlikely

This way it could try to use at least the funds generated to finance Ukraine defense

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Paul Breen's avatar
Paul Breen
Mar 8

All of the oil producing companies and countries will benefit significantly from a higher price this should be very evident that the current administration is gutting EPA and clean tech to starting a war that no one wants all for the oil terrorist

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