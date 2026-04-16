Robin J Brooks

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KeynesmeetsHayek
5h

I think the problem runs a bit deeper.

IMF leadership desperately want to be in the headlines, ideally 24/7.

Meanwhile the WEO forecast is a unicorn, a bottom-up, consistent (between real, government, external and monetary sectors) forecast adding up over 180+ countries. That does take time, and twice a year at fixed intervals is a good enough calendar IMHO.

And it is not a bad forecast per se, as you can see in the October 24 vintage line nailed the eventual 2025 outcome quite well.

Now enter IMF management... They would like to have real time updates to any current day event under the sun, something the traditional WEO can't provide. So, they just ad-hoc it, and the.result are irrelevant, noisy, and retracted global forecasts.

A much better approach would be for the IMF (and particular it's research department) to develop and showcase a nimbler top-down global forecast that they can update continuously (in line with what you propose). Knowing the IMF leadership's hyperactivity, it is a fair guess that that forecast would be more noise than signal, but so be it. Perhaps that would then lead to a bit more humility in their often hyperbolic public announcements ...

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