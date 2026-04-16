Every six months - in April and October - the IMF publishes an update to its global growth forecast. The schedule for this exercise is rigid and starts months before each publication, so there’s no flexibility to change up the timing when unexpected shocks hit. That’s a problem because it’s pretty nonsensical to put out a global forecast now. If the war ends in a matter of weeks, which is my expectation, it should be little more than a footnote in the 2026 and 2027 growth picture. If it drags on, there’s potentially a bigger hit to growth. The point is that no one - including the IMF - knows what’ll happen, making this forecasting round almost certainly pretty useless.

There’s a recent precedent for all this. The IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) in April 2025 came shortly after “Liberation Day.” In those first few weeks, there was little clarity on how serious the Trump administration was about reciprocal tariffs and the IMF completely overreacted, cutting its global growth forecast far too much. That’s almost certainly happening again now, so you’re fine to skip this WEO.

The charts above show four vintages of WEO growth forecasts for the US (top left), the Euro zone (top right), Japan (bottom left) and China (bottom right). The October 2024 forecast is in black, the April 2025 forecast is in blue, the October 2025 forecast is in red and the current forecast - published this week - is in orange. The blue line shows how strongly the IMF overreacted to “Liberation Day” and how it reversed itself completely six months later. I think it’s reasonable to assume it’s similar now. This IMF forecast is therefore safe to ignore.

The underlying issue is the rigid timetable of IMF forecasts, which is a complete anachronism. We’re living in the age of AI and incredible data efficiency. There’s no need in today’s environment for the long lead times that make the WEO so rigid. You can automate much this stuff, but then you’d also have to admit the IMF is massively overstaffed. That’s too unpleasant for IMF management to contemplate. The result is that we’re once again looking at a meaningless forecast, which in turn is a symptom of an inefficient and outdated process.