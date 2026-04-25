Robin J Brooks

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T Mqaise's avatar
T Mqaise
5h

Can you please unpack the mechanics that lead $145 oil in 2008 and contrast it with today?

Reason I ask is 2008 did not seem to have a supply block (I could be wrong).

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Kent's avatar
Kent
3h

I assume most of the pain is felt in nations too poor to be listed, particularly in South and Southeast Asia. Their petroleum product consumption plummets; what little they can afford goes to bare necessities. If there are linchpins in the global supply chain in these poor nations, and there probably are, then the rest of the world will eventually feel it. Plus, real hardship for the people in those nations.

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