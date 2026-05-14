Robin J Brooks

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
16h

Very good I thought. Warmest thanks. Ian

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D Stone's avatar
D Stone
6h

Robin, you almost make it seem that flacking for fossil-fuel interests is not entirely honorable or accurate.

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