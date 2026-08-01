Robin J Brooks

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Defy the Odds's avatar
Defy the Odds
9h

I understand this argument but i have two problem with it. First since 2013 the debt and more importantly the debt financing situation is changed. Second, by keeping the rates unchanged and welcome the long-end do the work what do you get? You provide cheap T-bill financing to the government (thats why the Treasury shifted towards T-bill financing). Third, perception. As a fed char you say ity a problem the fed did not reach its goals for 5 years. You do that like 20-30 times in a precc conference. But the decision is hold at above target inflation. And i understand the last data was nice and you can hope it will be the way down to 2%, but we do that hoping for 5 years. So i thought a Fed Chair who wants to be credible when complaining about reaching inflation goals will do more.

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D.S.'s avatar
D.S.
25m

Another straight-forward, clear-headed analysis, thank you!

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