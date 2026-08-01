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Kevin Warsh is trying to get the Fed out of the business of spoon-feeding markets, which means less forward guidance. One inevitable consequence is that markets will make more mistakes and get more wrong. Volatility will rise, as will finger-pointing at the Fed amid incantations that it’s losing credibility.

We got a dose of that this week. As I flagged in my preview for this week’s Fed, there was no way it was going to hike after core CPI inflation flatlined in June. But markets kept pushing a hawkish narrative, even as signals mounted that hikes aren’t needed or have the support of the new Chair. Rather than owning their mistake, markets did lots of yammering about how Fed credibility is going down the tubes. Give me a break!

There’s previous episodes where the Fed scaled back forward guidance, the most famous of which is probably the “taper tantrum” in 2013. In today’s post, I’ll briefly review that episode and draw some lessons for today. My conclusion is that markets have their work cut out for them. They’re nowhere near where they need to be in terms of how they should be trading in the absence of forward guidance.

In early 2013, the senior Fed leadership decided that long-term Treasury yields were too low and too stable. At the time, stories about big private equity deals with lots of leverage were doing the rounds, which made the Fed worry financial conditions were too loose. Then Chair Bernanke used congressional testimony in May to float slowing the pace of Treasury purchases - this was during QE3 - and doubled down on that in the June FOMC press conference. As the chart above shows, the result was a dramatic steepening in the yield curve as markets priced a greater risk premium into long-end yields. This was basically about the Fed scaling back its forward guidance and - much as now - was accompanied by lots of talk it was losing credibility.

Much like in 2013, it’s best to ignore all the talk about Fed credibility. As I flagged after this week’s meeting, this talk is mostly from those who - wrongly - expected the Fed to hike, so I see it as a form of gaslighting. Better to focus on how markets are doing in their transition to less forward guidance. I first showed the chart above in a post over a month ago. It shows the sensitivity of Treasury yields to US data surprises. This sensitivity spiked during the 2013 “taper tantrum” and the post-COVID hiking cycle, so markets pay more attention to data when they don’t have the Fed to lean on. We’re currently nowhere near either of these episodes, so markets are still a long way from trading the way they should without forward guidance. They’re not yet paying enough attention to data releases, which is how it came to be that they ignored the CPI and stuck to their guns on a hawkish Fed into this meeting.

This means there’s still lots of scope for volatility to rise in Treasuries and for the curve to steepen. None of that is about the Fed losing credibility. Instead, it’s about markets putting back risk premia and learning to trade without Fed hand-holding.