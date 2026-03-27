Robin J Brooks

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Jim Nichols's avatar
Jim Nichols
Mar 27

Isn't the biggest risk that if the US starts seizing Chinese, Indian, etc tankers, that those countries will regard it as a hostile act against them?

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Kent's avatar
Kent
Mar 28

Precedents are an ugly thing. The US embargoes the Strait of Hormuz …China embargoes the Strait of Taiwan.

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