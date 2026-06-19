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One thing that drives me totally nuts is the deep-seated defeatism that pervades the Western commentariat. China’s President Xi is portrayed as a human supercomputer who routinely outmaneuvers the US. Russia’s Putin gets painted as a master strategist who sees everything coming, even though we saw excavators tear up roads to Moscow during the Prigozhin rebellion back in 2023.

The Iran war has brought us the latest installment of this defeatism. Within weeks of the US blockade of Iran going into effect, the bulk of Western commentary declared it to have failed, which - when you stop to think about it - is totally ridiculous. The thing about this defeatism is that it’s factually wrong. Whether you look at the blockade, US tariffs on China or Russia sanctions, the evidence is positive and says to double down on this stuff instead of backing away. Here’s my thoughts on each of these in detail:

The US blockade successfully sealed off Iran: Iran is your run-of-the-mill oil exporter, which means that it exports oil and uses the cash it makes from this to buy goods. When that cash dries up - as it would in a blockade - it’s no longer able to import goods. That’s exactly what happened in the blockade. The chart above shows China’s monthly exports of goods to Iran, which fell to essentially zero in April and May 2026. The blockade successfully sealed off Iran. It worked!

US tariffs are causing China’s exporters lots of pain: the charts above show China’s exports to six seemingly random countries: Portugal (top left), Morocco (top middle), Ecuador (top right), Jordan (bottom left), Mali (bottom middle) and Suriname (bottom right). This collection of countries might seem random, but it isn’t. These are all small countries that are defenseless in the face of a huge wall of goods from China that are being diverted away from the US due to tariffs. As an exporter, the only way you can sell goods in places that didn’t previously buy them is by discounting price, so the margins of China’s exporters have gotten squeezed. US tariffs are successfully hurting China’s export sector.

Trump’s Russia sanctions crushed its oil exports: the Trump administration in October 2025 sanctioned Russia’s two biggest oil producers: Rosneft and Lukoil. Buyers in India and China - from one day to the next - stopped buying Russian oil for fear of secondary sanctions. This caused demand for Russian oil to evaporate, crushing the price of Russia’s Urals crude versus Brent, as the chart above shows. The war with Iran interrupted this as the US issued sanctions waivers for Russian oil, but the basic point stands: sanctions can be massively effective.

If all these things are so effective, why is the commentariat so defeatist? My view is that it’s firmly in the pockets of big oil, which hates any kind of interference with its ability to make money. Russia sanctions and the US blockade are such interference. That’s why apocalyptic oil price forecasts of $200 now or $380 in 2022 don’t deserve to be taken seriously. They’re industry lobbying, not forecasts, and are intended to scare Western policy makers from going after thuggish regimes. The same goes for a lot of the opposition inside the US to China tariffs. A powerful lobby of importers dresses things up in terms of affordability for US consumers, but really they’re just interested in protecting industry profit margins.

There’s a saying that “the capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.” I’m obviously a fan of capitalism, but not when it comes to the dangerous regimes in Iran, China and Russia. Western defeatism, of which apocalyptic oil price forecasts are one manifestation, is really just industry lobbying and needs to be stopped. Hopefully, the fact that oil never went to $200 in recent months will help do that.