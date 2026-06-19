Robin J Brooks

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Noel Keith's avatar
Noel Keith
4hEdited

The defeatism is coming from the White House.

Hell, we had the Emirates fly $3B in $100 bills to Tehran last week, just an initial bribe. And now $324B more.

Also, I’m not so sure that on board import stats represents where their currency is at especially given that it doesn’t measure blockade runs and transshipping.

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Bon Abroad CDN/Ger's avatar
Bon Abroad CDN/Ger
6m

If all these things are so effective, why is the commentariat so defeatist? My view is that it’s firmly in the pockets of big oil

You might want to check out this video from Johnny Harris on Oligarchy. Takes a bit to build but the last part explains exactly how they do this, extremely well done!

https://youtu.be/4S25FfbFw4M?si=Yy8yrozEy73QZUn9

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