Robin J Brooks

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Noel Keith's avatar
Noel Keith
11h

It seems to me that Iran was negotiating in good faith both before the war and recently; Trump just didn’t accept that he couldn’t sell their terms as a win.

Also what is this 20% tariff plan from Trump? Seriously, I don’t even understand the reasoning.

Trump should have taken the ‘L’ given that we’re critically low on precision weapons and interceptors, the world’s oil reserve tanks are around a month from being on ‘E’ (except China, who Trump already empowered with his trade war), and all of our economic calculus will spin out of control when the Houthi’s strike Saudi oil infrastructure or tankers in their promised revenge for a Saudi air strike in Yemen. The Houthi’s may shut down the Suez as well.

The Pentagon says they need another Trillion dollars ASAP to keep up operations with a blockade. Are we really gonna throw that much borrowed money after bad for a remarkably asymmetrical war that we were supposed to win in days, then in weeks, and now who knows?

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Les Adventures de Tintin's avatar
Les Adventures de Tintin
3h

The problem is that the Iranian leadership don’t care about the economy or their own people. Trump and the GOP on the other hand can’t tolerate $5 gas. It’s as simple as that. The blockade is an impotent tool whereas Iran have a stranglehold over the US. Trump created this mess and seems to have no way out of it. Maybe send in the troops and finish the job properly.

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