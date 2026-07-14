Q&A on Blockade 2.0
Iran gained valuable breathing space in recent weeks, which the US now has to negate
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The US is today reinstating its blockade of Iran. That’s good and is something I’ve been pushing for in recent weeks. You can’t possibly hope to have Iran negotiate in good faith if it’s exporting oil hand over fist.
This post does a Q&A on “Blockade 2.0,” summarizing some of the key questions I’ve been getting. The undertone of all the commentary - much as in April when the first iteration of the blockade began - is that this is a waste of time because Iran’s regime doesn’t care about the welfare of its people and can thus outlast the US. This kind of Western defeatism is so annoying because there’s hard data that show the opposite.
The first iteration of the blockade began on April 13. Right after it got started, the Rial - Iran’s currency - devalued sharply as panic drove capital flight. Within a few months, the loss of export revenues choked off Iran’s imports, causing shortages of key goods and hyperinflation. All this worked exactly as expected and is perhaps the main reason why peace negotiations got as far as the MoU.
That said, the single biggest weakness of economic measures like the blockade is that they take time to become effective. Blockade 1.0 was reaching its point of maximum impact just as it got lifted on June 18, two months after it began. It’s important, this time around, to accelerate this timeline to make the regime feel pain faster. There’s ways to do that, as I lay out in the Q&A below.
How does a blockade work? Iran - like Russia - is a one-trick pony: it exports energy and uses the proceeds to pay for everything else. The blue bars in the chart above show Iran’s export revenues from oil and gas. The red bars are the rest of the trade balance, which is in deep deficit, i.e. Iran depends massively on imports to run its economy. If the blue bars collapse to zero, so do the red bars. The result is severe goods shortages and hyperinflation. There’s two additional channels for how the blockade hits Iran. The first is panic and capital flight, which is - as the chart below shows - why the Rial fell sharply right after the blockade started in April. The second is that storage for Iran’s oil starts to run out after a few weeks. Iran used its fleet of tankers as floating storage to mitigate this channel, which can’t be allowed to happen again in Blockade 2.0.
What’s the track record of Blockade 1.0? There’s lots of anecdotal evidence that the blockade hit Iran’s economy hard. This Fortune article has a great summary, though you don’t need to rely on anecdotes because there’s hard data that show this. The chart below shows Taiwan’s exports to Iran (black line) versus exports to Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE (blue line). Exports to Iran fell way more sharply than to others in the Gulf. That’s the differential hit from Blockade 1.0, a pattern that repeats across many other countries’ exports to Iran. There can be no doubt that Blockade 1.0 was highly effective.
What’s the biggest challenge for Blockade 2.0? Iran is estimated to have exported around 80 million barrels of oil since Blockade 1.0 was lifted. That means two things. First, the regime is currently swimming in cash and will feel emboldened, which explains its more assertive stance in recent days. Second, the storage constraint will have been mitigated to a very substantial degree, because Iran’s recent export wave emptied storage tanks. The best way to deal with this is to - selectively - disable storage tanks and take out loading berths in the port of Jask in the Gulf of Oman. This iteration of the blockade will have to be more assertive to make the regime feel pain faster.
How high will oil prices go now? In the days after the war with Iran began, markets were oddly complacent about oil prices. That’s why I wrote this post, which warned that Brent was about to go a lot higher. Markets now feel a lot like that. The $200 oil crowd got so badly burned that it’s now completely reluctant to say oil prices might rise. Instead, people are still talking about the “glut,” much as they were in the early days of the war. All this means there’s still upside for Brent and - near term - I think we head to the top of the $80-90 range I forecast a month ago after the MoU was signed. Yesterday’s post discussed how high Brent goes if we fall back into a messy “hot” war. The absolute peak for Brent should be around $125, which is what I calculated in a post on March 16 using price elasticities of demand from the academic literature as well as reasonable scenarios for closure of the Strait. That number still stands regardless of inventory depletion. $125 is as bad as it’s going to get if we fall back into a messy “hot” war.
It seems to me that Iran was negotiating in good faith both before the war and recently; Trump just didn’t accept that he couldn’t sell their terms as a win.
Also what is this 20% tariff plan from Trump? Seriously, I don’t even understand the reasoning.
Trump should have taken the ‘L’ given that we’re critically low on precision weapons and interceptors, the world’s oil reserve tanks are around a month from being on ‘E’ (except China, who Trump already empowered with his trade war), and all of our economic calculus will spin out of control when the Houthi’s strike Saudi oil infrastructure or tankers in their promised revenge for a Saudi air strike in Yemen. The Houthi’s may shut down the Suez as well.
The Pentagon says they need another Trillion dollars ASAP to keep up operations with a blockade. Are we really gonna throw that much borrowed money after bad for a remarkably asymmetrical war that we were supposed to win in days, then in weeks, and now who knows?
The problem is that the Iranian leadership don’t care about the economy or their own people. Trump and the GOP on the other hand can’t tolerate $5 gas. It’s as simple as that. The blockade is an impotent tool whereas Iran have a stranglehold over the US. Trump created this mess and seems to have no way out of it. Maybe send in the troops and finish the job properly.