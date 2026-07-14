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The US is today reinstating its blockade of Iran. That’s good and is something I’ve been pushing for in recent weeks. You can’t possibly hope to have Iran negotiate in good faith if it’s exporting oil hand over fist.

This post does a Q&A on “Blockade 2.0,” summarizing some of the key questions I’ve been getting. The undertone of all the commentary - much as in April when the first iteration of the blockade began - is that this is a waste of time because Iran’s regime doesn’t care about the welfare of its people and can thus outlast the US. This kind of Western defeatism is so annoying because there’s hard data that show the opposite.

The first iteration of the blockade began on April 13. Right after it got started, the Rial - Iran’s currency - devalued sharply as panic drove capital flight. Within a few months, the loss of export revenues choked off Iran’s imports, causing shortages of key goods and hyperinflation. All this worked exactly as expected and is perhaps the main reason why peace negotiations got as far as the MoU.

That said, the single biggest weakness of economic measures like the blockade is that they take time to become effective. Blockade 1.0 was reaching its point of maximum impact just as it got lifted on June 18, two months after it began. It’s important, this time around, to accelerate this timeline to make the regime feel pain faster. There’s ways to do that, as I lay out in the Q&A below.

How does a blockade work? Iran - like Russia - is a one-trick pony: it exports energy and uses the proceeds to pay for everything else. The blue bars in the chart above show Iran’s export revenues from oil and gas. The red bars are the rest of the trade balance, which is in deep deficit, i.e. Iran depends massively on imports to run its economy. If the blue bars collapse to zero, so do the red bars. The result is severe goods shortages and hyperinflation. There’s two additional channels for how the blockade hits Iran. The first is panic and capital flight, which is - as the chart below shows - why the Rial fell sharply right after the blockade started in April. The second is that storage for Iran’s oil starts to run out after a few weeks. Iran used its fleet of tankers as floating storage to mitigate this channel, which can’t be allowed to happen again in Blockade 2.0.

What’s the track record of Blockade 1.0? There’s lots of anecdotal evidence that the blockade hit Iran’s economy hard. This Fortune article has a great summary, though you don’t need to rely on anecdotes because there’s hard data that show this. The chart below shows Taiwan’s exports to Iran (black line) versus exports to Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE (blue line). Exports to Iran fell way more sharply than to others in the Gulf. That’s the differential hit from Blockade 1.0, a pattern that repeats across many other countries’ exports to Iran. There can be no doubt that Blockade 1.0 was highly effective.

What’s the biggest challenge for Blockade 2.0? Iran is estimated to have exported around 80 million barrels of oil since Blockade 1.0 was lifted. That means two things. First, the regime is currently swimming in cash and will feel emboldened, which explains its more assertive stance in recent days. Second, the storage constraint will have been mitigated to a very substantial degree, because Iran’s recent export wave emptied storage tanks. The best way to deal with this is to - selectively - disable storage tanks and take out loading berths in the port of Jask in the Gulf of Oman. This iteration of the blockade will have to be more assertive to make the regime feel pain faster.