Robin J Brooks

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Noel Keith's avatar
Noel Keith
7h

What’s also notable about Warsh is that he spent his entire career as an inflation hawk, pretty much no matter what, but was happy to pivot deep into the paint of loose policy as a signal of fealty to Trump in the run up to his confirmation.

That is not integrity, but rather this is Warsh trading his integrity for power.

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Simha Makaran's avatar
Simha Makaran
38m

Gov Warsh seems to be approaching this right.

The Fed only controls short-term rates. Long term rates have always been set by the market, haven't they?

In any case - be careful what you wish for.

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