Q&A on Kevin Warsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript222Q&A on Kevin WarshA recording from Robin J Brooks's live videoRobin J BrooksJun 20, 2026222ShareTranscriptGet more from Robin J Brooks in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksRobin J BrooksSubscribeAuthorsRobin J BrooksRecent PostsOil prices after the war and AI job lossesJun 13 • Robin J BrooksIs the Debasement Trade Over?Jun 6 • Robin J BrooksMarkets after the Iran warMay 30 • Robin J BrooksUpdate on the blockade, Canada, Turkey and yieldsMay 23 • Robin J BrooksThe Moment of Truth for GoldMay 16 • Robin J BrooksThe Global Rise in Long-Term Yields and Public DebtMay 9 • Robin J BrooksUpdate on the Blockade and Japan’s FX InterventionMay 2 • Robin J Brooks