Today’s post runs through key questions now that a ceasefire is in the making. There’s powerful vested interests on both sides that want to keep fighting, so it’s unrealistic to expect smooth sailing from here on out. However, what’s gotten us to this point is that the war has become a big political liability for Republicans going into the midterms, so there’s every incentive to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Is the war over? This war has turned into a political nightmare for Republicans. The only way out is to end the fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, so that global oil markets normalize well ahead of the midterm elections in November. There are powerful vested interests on both sides that want to keep fighting, so there’ll be lots of bumps along the way, but - in my opinion - this war is over because the administration needs it to be.

How quickly will oil prices fall? There’s lots of focus - understandably - on how tight the “physical” oil market has gotten, with “spot” Brent substantially above “futures” prices as a result. An oil tanker takes between two and four days to go from the Persian Gulf to India, which is where the biggest oil shortfall has been as the chart above shows. As soon as the Strait of Hormuz meaningfully reopens, there’ll be a flood of oil tankers heading for India and this gap closes. That brings down the “spot” Brent oil price substantially within a week and - indirectly - ends upward pressure on WTI, which will help bring down gas prices in the US.

What about the Dollar? The Dollar had a massive fall against emerging markets (EM) yesterday as the black line in the chart above shows. I’ve argued in recent posts that we’re still in a weak Dollar environment and that this war is only a brief respite from this. Prior to hostilities, Dollar weakness was most evident versus EM and that’s where it’ll again show up now. If oil prices don’t fall all the way back to pre-war levels, this benefits commodity exporters especially. Price action from Q1 2022 around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provides a guide for what may happen. The currencies of Brazil (BRL), South Africa (ZAR), Chile (CLP) and Colombia (COP) benefitted disproportionately as I flagged recently.

What happens to gold? Gold has morphed from safe haven to pro-cyclical asset as lots of retail investors crowded into it and other precious metals in the second half of last year. This means that past correlations no longer hold and gold now has a positive beta to the S&P 500. Hints of that were in yesterday’s price action, when gold inched higher after falling substantially in previous weeks during war uncertainty. Gold should resume its rise now that war is ending.

Next week brings the IMF/WB spring meetings. In past posts, I’ve emphasized the key role these meetings have played when there’s been a unifying topic for everyone to discuss. This time around that’ll be Iran and whether peace can hold. I expect next week to solidify the recovery across markets as investors leave Washington D.C. reassured.