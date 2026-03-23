How big is the shock to natural gas prices? The chart above shows the path of Dutch TTF natural gas prices, which are the benchmark in Europe. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit Europe hard, because much of central and Eastern Europe depended heavily on Russian natural gas. As a result, natural gas prices saw a large spike in the days after the invasion, but - on a similar time scale - the current rise in prices is bigger than back then. Europe is facing another big shock, the result of its pivot to LNG from the Persian Gulf. It traded one problem - dependence on Russia - for another: dependence on the Persian Gulf.

What’s the most important thing to watch? Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has turned me into a cynic. If the West had done an embargo in 2022, Russia’s economy would have gone into deep crisis. There’s no guarantee this would have ended the war, but it’s really hard to fight when your economy is imploding. That didn’t happen because the West was too fearful of an oil price spike. Things look similar now. The US has given its blessing to Iranian oil exports for fear that their interruption could spike prices further. As long as supertankers - which carry two million barrels of oil each - continue to fill up at Kharg Island, the same mixed messages that bedeviled the West’s response to Ukraine are also at play now. That caps oil prices, so the key thing to watch is whether the US stance here changes. My personal view is that we should embargo Iranian oil. As in the case of Russia, there’s no guarantee that will end Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. But I think it’s worth trying.