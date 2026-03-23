Robin J Brooks

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Breaking Metrics's avatar
Breaking Metrics
Mar 23

The WTI/Brent spread makes sense but there's a infrastructure variable missing from the elasticity model. The Saudi East-West bypass was designed for 7 million barrels a day but the Yanbu terminal can only handle roughly 3 million in practice. So even if Hormuz reopens tomorrow, the rerouted volume that's already been redirected west has a physical ceiling. That floor under WTI may be stickier than the demand elasticity alone suggests.

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
Mar 23

lets assume you’re right. if prices stay at current level but for N weeks won’t we see a multiplier effect, as increased prices feed into a spiral, and people are prepared to pay more for their 10 million barrels/day fix? So what will be the dynamics of this multiplier - a simple straight line? Or e/\1.01N? Ian

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