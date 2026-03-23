Q&A on the Energy Shock
An overview of oil prices around the world and limits to Iran's influence on the US
After last week’s podcast about the oil shock with Paul Krugman, which you can see here, I got a lot of follow-up questions that I’m going to address in this post. My goal is to provide a full summary of what’s happened to oil prices around the world, point out what I think is key to watch and provide some perspective on how much further oil prices can rise.
How much have oil prices risen? The four charts above summarize what’s going on with global oil prices and the average price of US gasoline. The format of these charts will be familiar to my readers, given that I think it’s important to compare this shock to something similar, which in my mind is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In the weeks after the invasion, global markets feared Russian oil would be embargoed by the West, so supply disruption was also top of mind. The charts show that - as of Friday - Brent was up 64 percent since the start of hostilities (top left). Dubai crude was up 123 percent (top right), while WTI - the US benchmark oil price - was up “only” 46 percent (bottom left). The average price at the pump in the US was up 32 percent. The US is a net oil exporter, which - together with the fact that it’s a long way away from the Middle East - helps insulate it and its consumers from this shock.
Which of these prices is the one to watch? Iran’s game plan is to spike oil prices as much as possible to undercut popular support in the US for this war. The four charts above show two things. First, US gasoline prices most closely track WTI, not Brent or Dubai crude prices. So it’s WTI that’s the price to watch. Second, US energy independence limits how much sway Iran’s mullahs have over WTI, which works in Trump’s favor. So far, even though prices at the pump have risen sharply, they’re still below $4.00 a gallon, which is far below the 5.00 peak in 2022.
How big is the shock to natural gas prices? The chart above shows the path of Dutch TTF natural gas prices, which are the benchmark in Europe. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit Europe hard, because much of central and Eastern Europe depended heavily on Russian natural gas. As a result, natural gas prices saw a large spike in the days after the invasion, but - on a similar time scale - the current rise in prices is bigger than back then. Europe is facing another big shock, the result of its pivot to LNG from the Persian Gulf. It traded one problem - dependence on Russia - for another: dependence on the Persian Gulf.
What’s the most important thing to watch? Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has turned me into a cynic. If the West had done an embargo in 2022, Russia’s economy would have gone into deep crisis. There’s no guarantee this would have ended the war, but it’s really hard to fight when your economy is imploding. That didn’t happen because the West was too fearful of an oil price spike. Things look similar now. The US has given its blessing to Iranian oil exports for fear that their interruption could spike prices further. As long as supertankers - which carry two million barrels of oil each - continue to fill up at Kharg Island, the same mixed messages that bedeviled the West’s response to Ukraine are also at play now. That caps oil prices, so the key thing to watch is whether the US stance here changes. My personal view is that we should embargo Iranian oil. As in the case of Russia, there’s no guarantee that will end Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. But I think it’s worth trying.
How high can oil prices go? Of course, you can paint all kinds of horror scenarios for oil prices, but in my view oil prices now embed material risk premia that price substantial closure of the Strait of Hormuz. My best guess for Strait volumes is that they’re currently just shy of ten million barrels per day, which means the daily shortfall to normal traffic is 10 million barrels. A reasonable assumption for the price elasticity of demand puts the rise in oil Brent around 60-70 percent, as the chart above shows, which is more or less what we’ve gotten. If you believe prices are heading for $150 or $200 from current levels, you have to believe that the Strait shuts down again or that the elasticity is a lot lower than consensus believes. My best guess is that we’re near the peak in oil prices and that’s before we’ve even taken into account the risk of a Trump TACO.
The WTI/Brent spread makes sense but there's a infrastructure variable missing from the elasticity model. The Saudi East-West bypass was designed for 7 million barrels a day but the Yanbu terminal can only handle roughly 3 million in practice. So even if Hormuz reopens tomorrow, the rerouted volume that's already been redirected west has a physical ceiling. That floor under WTI may be stickier than the demand elasticity alone suggests.
lets assume you’re right. if prices stay at current level but for N weeks won’t we see a multiplier effect, as increased prices feed into a spiral, and people are prepared to pay more for their 10 million barrels/day fix? So what will be the dynamics of this multiplier - a simple straight line? Or e/\1.01N? Ian