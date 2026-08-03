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In recent weeks, we’ve gotten GDP prints for the second quarter across most of the world’s advanced economies. In today’s post, I look at how growth is tracking versus expectations for this year based on the IMF’s latest projections. The pace of growth in Europe is low, but there’s been upside surprises in Q2 for important economies like Germany and Italy. This is why the big picture in Europe is one of stabilization, with recession risk diminishing. The single biggest risk factor for Europe is France, which looks almost paralyzed in the run-up to next year’s presidential election.

In North America, the US looks like it’s increasingly struggling to keep up with very optimistic growth expectations. Growth in the first half of the year makes a downside surprise for 2026 as a whole almost inevitable. This isn’t about genuine weakness, but - instead - is about the curse of lofty expectations. Canada is a different story. Growth is running far below expectations, making this the biggest downside surprise across the G10. I’ve talked about Canada’s weak growth performance in a recent post. It looks like this is starting to get entrenched.

The charts above all have the same format and show quarter-over-quarter growth for Germany (top left), France (top middle), the US (top right), Italy (bottom left), the UK (bottom middle) and Canada (bottom right). Growth isn’t annualized. The solid blue line in each chart is actual growth, which goes through Q2 for all countries except for the UK and Canada. The dotted blue line is what I think is a reasonable extrapolation going forward. Each chart has a table showing the IMF’s latest forecast for annual average growth in 2026 and 2027. It also shows what I think is a more likely forecast based on realized growth so far this year.

In Europe, there’s big upside surprises to growth for Germany and Italy. I’m tracking annual average growth for this year around 1.0 percent, substantially above the IMF’s forecasts in both cases. France is a big risk factor, but growth is in line with very low expectations, which means I’m tracking 2026 at 0.6 percent, in line with the IMF. The UK looks like it’s more or less in line with the IMF forecast, though we haven’t gotten Q2 GDP data yet. In North America, the US has solid growth but is struggling to keep up with elevated expectations. I’m tracking 2026 growth around 2.0 percent versus 2.3 percent from the IMF. The biggest downside surprise in the G10 is Canada, where growth this year could be as low as 0.4 percent versus the 1.1 percent expected by the IMF. This comes with the caveat that - like for the UK - we don’t have Q2 GDP yet, but it’s also true that growth has been very weak for several quarters, so this isn’t a story that depends on one quarter alone.

European growth is low, but it’s been that way for a long time. As a result, Europe has low expectations going for it and some places - like Germany and Italy - are surprising positively. The situation is the reverse in North America. Solid growth is increasingly falling behind stretched expectations. I see all this as fundamentally supportive of my Dollar down view for this year, which is making a comeback now that Fed hikes look less obvious than a month or two ago.