Robin J Brooks

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AMN RAMI's avatar
AMN RAMI
3d

The reader may infer that the sole act of devaluation automatically indicates robust economic conditions. This could not be further from the truth. Egypt’s position is no better than Argentina’s, if not worse. Let me debunk this for you. From the IMF/WB: GDP growth at 2.4%, unemployment at 7% (with youth unemployment at 20%), a fiscal deficit at 10% of GDP, public debt at 95% of GDP, external debt at 45% of GDP ($29bn is due this year, more than half of its foreign exchange reserves), and inflation at a jaw-dropping 35%. Additionally, 60% of the population lives at or near the poverty level. Is this a record to celebrate? The devaluation was not a by-product of any political sagacity, but simply part of a reform package imposed by the IMF to access more credit. Egypt is getting whipsawed between the war in Iran — gas has stopped coming from the Mediterranean — and the Nile crisis with Ethiopia, which is also threatening its water supply — even more detrimental to the nation’s security and stability. The country is already rationing electricity use in all major cities. As part of your research on Egypt, did you try to dig into why the currency went into free fall after 2014? Let me also recast this for you. President-elect Mohamed Morsi, the reformist, was ousted by a military coup — of course, in cahoots with the West — allowing the military apparatus to return to power, bringing to an end the first genuine democratic experiment in the Arab world in the post-colonial era. The rest was a rebranding and refurbishing of the new despot, prompted and legitimised by money flowing from the West and some of the Gulf countries, once they were reassured that the status quo had indeed been restored. It is essential to make a distinction between a currency devaluation stemming from the fiscal rectitude of a responsible sovereign and a currency in free fall underpinning a ramshackle, corrupt structure.

Your knowledge of the economies of the Western Hemisphere is commendable, Mr @Robin J Brooks , but when it comes to the Levant or Persia, I think you lack the historical depth to make any grand comments on either the present or the future of the region. Both are civilisationally entrenched in history; but on this side of the world, the embedded belief is that history has only started 80 years ago!

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S M Saifur Rahman's avatar
S M Saifur Rahman
4d

this is also a chronic problem in Bangladesh and may be other LDC countries also. After discussing with key policy makers in Bangladesh, I have come to conclusion that, they dont want to do it out of fear of inflation. exchange rate has nothing to do with inflation, they cant accept that fact. most of the politicians and economists of these countries are trained in USSR (debapriya bhattacharya, is a key influential economist in Bangladesh) and developed a socialist mindset with only focus on resource allocation instead of wealth creation. most of the intellectuals are trained with “ Das Capital” only. we badly need a Milton Friedman or Thomas sowel or Krugman if these countries need to turn around and become self sufficient. until then IMF needs to stand by for the next crisis.

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