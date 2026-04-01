Earlier this week, I wrote a series of posts about Turkey’s central bank, which sold and swapped 50 tons of gold to bolster its foreign exchange reserves in its fight to keep the Lira from suffering a large devaluation. The spike in oil prices hits an energy importer like Turkey hard. It widens an already large current account deficit still further, which puts depreciation pressure on the currency. If the central bank fights this pressure, it must buy back its own currency using a finite stock of hard currency. The problem is that - if a shock is big and long enough - the central bank runs out of hard currency. That’s where Turkey’s gold transactions come in.

None of this is inevitable. Energy importers shouldn’t fight a fall in their currencies in this kind of shock. After all, a spike in oil prices is a negative terms of trade shock, which means import prices rise relative to export prices. Markets naturally respond to this by weakening the currency. If a central bank goes against this, that’s a choice. It’d better have lots of foreign exchange reserves to play with, which isn’t true for Turkey.

The two charts above show Egypt on the left and Turkey on the right. The blue line in each chart is the bilateral exchange rate versus the US Dollar, which I’ve inverted and show on the right axis. The black line is the real effective exchange rate (REER), which factors in movements in prices against all trading partners in addition to moves in the nominal exchange rate. Egypt has allowed the Pound to fall sharply against the Dollar, which has pulled down the real effective exchange rate, which is what you want in this kind of shock. In contrast, Turkey is running down its official reserves in an effort to slow the fall in its currency. Inflation was high already before this shock and will only be worse now. As a result, the real effective exchange rate is rising, the opposite of what you want to have happen.

As the charts show, Egypt has in the past been a chronic pegger, but it’s learned its lesson and allowed the Pound to fall in this shock. Unfortunately, Turkey still hasn’t learned this basic lesson.