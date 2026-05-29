Thank you for subscribing to my posts. If you’re not yet a paying subscriber, please consider becoming one. That’ll allow you to DM me with questions and comments. I plan to move my posts behind a paywall in coming months. Subscribing now locks you in at a low rate. Thank you so much for your support and feedback!

I have mixed feelings about this war. As my readers know, I support the US blockade of Iran because I think it represents the right evolution in how to deal with dangerous oil exporters. The Western response to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine - the G7 oil price cap - was a worthy effort and I was an enthusiastic supporter at the time. But the hard truth is that this measure was fatally undercut by Western ship owners, who sold Putin a huge number of shadow fleet oil tankers, allowing him to circumvent the cap. The reason this was possible is because the G7 cap is complicated and relies on many different facets of enforcement. A blockade isn’t like that. It’s a blunt tool. Either you export oil or you don’t, which makes it easier to enforce and better suited to a world where Western businesses are hell-bent on undermining sanctions.

The single biggest risk to the blockade was that it could have spiked oil prices. Back in March, there were many apocalyptic forecasts, often from the same people who made similarly apocalyptic forecasts back in 2022. I’m proud of my role in facing that stuff down, both analytically with my work on price elasticities and in my discussion with Paul Krugman on his amazing Substack podcast. We’re not out of the woods on this front yet - Ben Harris and I just put out a blog on how temporary supply buffers are rapidly wearing out - but the broad lesson still holds that the global economy is more resilient to supply shocks than apocalyptic forecasts allow.

My big regret about this war is that it’s giving Russia a massive windfall. The black line in the chart above shows the monthly average Urals oil price - the benchmark for Russian crude - and the blue bars show monthly oil tax collection. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz lifted Urals for two reasons. First, all oil prices rose as the global oil market went into deficit. Second, Urals rose disproportionately because US sanctions waivers lifted the stigma on buying Russian oil. The discount on Urals crude versus Brent almost disappeared in April as a result. All this gave the Russian state a massive windfall for its war machine. Tax collection on oil-related activities jumped to $10 bn in April, up from $4 bn in March and the highest level in two years.

On the surface, it’s tempting to put all the blame for Russia’s windfall on the US, but that’s wrong. As the gray bars in the chart above show, the shadow fleet is responsible for around two-thirds of Russia’s oil exports out of its Baltic ports, which account for about half of its seaborne oil exports. This shadow fleet - to a very substantial degree - is a monster of the EU’s own creation because so many of the oil tankers in this fleet were sold to Putin by Greece’s shipping oligarchs. The EU’s 20th sanctions package was an opportunity to address this, but that didn’t happen because EU ship owners used their governments (primarily Greece, Cyprus and Malta) to nix such efforts. The EU therefore bears just as much responsibility for Russia’s windfall as the US.

It’s true that the EU has sanctioned more shadow fleet oil tankers than the UK or the US, as the blue line in the chart above shows. But it’s equally clear that shadow fleet ships routinely ignore these sanctions and operate in the Baltic with impunity. So you can be forgiven for thinking these sanctions are largely performative and do little to hurt Russia. Ben Harris and I - together with Harold Koh from Yale Law School - in February outlined a way for the EU to confront the shadow fleet more effectively, but it doesn’t look like there’s any movement in the right direction on this issue. The EU is trapped in a de facto governance crisis whereby a few small countries - most of all Greece - are holding the 27-country block hostage at the behest of their ship owners.