Robin J Brooks

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Boomer down pub's avatar
Boomer down pub
6h

Does Substack allow you to add a “buy me a coffee” button? I don’t want to subscribe to all the good writing, like this, but I would like to pony up for occasional articles that chime.

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Yorgos K's avatar
Yorgos K
4h

Greek here. Not in shipping. Love your posts.

Attacking Greek ship-owners for ‘helping Russia’ misses how this industry actually works.

First, shipping is brutally volatile. Owners can make fortunes for years, then lose them just as fast when cycles turn. They have to stay nimble and follow where the paying cargo is.

Second, these aren’t government-controlled entities. Greek shipping is mostly family businesses — hundreds of small operators with 2-5 ships. Offices in London, Dubai or Switzerland, vessels under Liberian or Panamanian flags sailing the Indian Ocean or wherever. Most ships never see Piraeus. Only a handful are big listed companies.

Third, if Western sanctions make normal business with Russian oil difficult or unprofitable, and then buyers (linked to Russia or third parties) offer top dollar for the ships themselves — of course many will sell. That’s how asset markets function. The ships change flags, ownership, and operators. Criticizing private entrepreneurs for selling their property at market prices while the oil keeps flowing anyway is pointless moralizing.

If the goal is to hurt Russia’s war economy, better tools are needed than shaming shipowners who are responding to incentives created by the sanctions regime itself.

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