Shadow government bond yields in the G10

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.122Shadow government bond yields in the G10A recording from Robin J Brooks's live videoRobin J BrooksJul 25, 2026122ShareTranscriptGet more from Robin J Brooks in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksRobin J BrooksSubscribeAuthorsRobin J BrooksRecent PostsHow Greece continually undermines Russia sanctionsJul 19 • Robin J BrooksDebunking Misinformation from the Oil BullsJul 18 • Robin J BrooksShould the Fed hike interest rates?Jul 11 • Robin J BrooksCan the Fed shrink its balance sheet?Jul 4 • Robin J BrooksMarket gossip about the Fed under WarshJun 27 • Robin J BrooksQ&A on Kevin WarshJun 20 • Robin J BrooksOil prices after the war and AI job lossesJun 13 • Robin J Brooks