Robin J Brooks

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
8h

But Robin, I suspect the Iranian government will survive. They're not about to negotiate themselves out of power. So why should the ultimate terms of settlement be any better for the US than they were before the war started?

And all the trouble it is costing the US, makes it even less likely that anyt further administration will repeat this exercise.

The way around all this is to transition to renewables. This will save most countries a large import bill for imported oil or gas. And also remove the power of Iran or anyone else the threaten the world's power supply. Ian

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Beff Jezos's avatar
Beff Jezos
5h

Robin - unrelated to the post. What does founding member provide beyond an annual sub? Thanks! Love the work.

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