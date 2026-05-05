Thank you for subscribing to my posts. If you’re not yet a paying subscriber, please consider becoming one. That’ll allow you to DM me with questions and comments. I plan to move my posts behind a paywall in coming months. Subscribing now locks you in at a low rate. Thank you so much for your support and feedback!

Recent days have brought a clamor of voices saying the US blockade of Iran has failed. Some of the loudest people saying this were also vocal in their opposition to the G7 oil price cap on Russia back in 2022. A lot of these folks - who on the surface are analysts or journalists - are really lobbying on behalf of the global oil industry, which hates any kind of disruption to its money machine. Doomsday oil price forecasts are part of this lobbying, intended to scare US policy makers into submission. This rhetoric reached a crescendo yesterday after Iran’s attack on the UAE.

All this anti-blockade talk is nonsense. For a start, it’s silly to claim the blockade has failed when it’s only entering its fourth week. We know the channels through which it works will take some time, but there’s growing signs - including yesterday’s attack on the UAE - that the blockade is very effective and severely disrupting Iran’s economy. Today’s post takes a dispassionate look at developments since the blockade began on April 13. My view is that the hit to Iran is building with every day that passes. With that comes a risk that Iran becomes increasingly erratic. In my view, that’s where we are now, so the most important thing for the US is to hold steady and weather the storm. That’ll pay off at the negotiating table.

I think of the blockade in one week increments. The first week (April 13) was “won” by the US, which stopped lots of Iranian ships, threatened secondary sanctions on China if it buys Iranian oil and - through all of that - managed to keep oil prices from rising by talking up prospects of a peace deal. The chart above shows this. It plots the Dated Brent oil price in black and the July Brent futures price in blue. It’s the latter that’s the most important oil price globally and that held steady. The second week was “won” by Iran. Iran’s only hope is to spike oil prices as much as possible and - in this week - it realized it was getting played by the US with all the peace negotiations talk. So Iran refused to go to Pakistan and cancelled talks. Oil prices began to rise. The third week (April 27) was a true standoff with both sides in a staring contest. But it was here that the first cracks started appearing in Iran, with the start of a sharp devaluation of its currency (the Rial). The third week was therefore “won” by the US and - as the hit to Iran from the blockade builds - subsequent weeks will be “won” by the US too.

The chart above shows the Iranian Rial, which began to weaken sharply in the third week of the blockade and is now down a cumulative 20 percent against the Dollar since April 13. In my mind, this is the most obvious sign the blockade is working to hurt Iran. Recall that the blockade works via three channels: (i) it reduces oil revenues, but this channel takes time to gather force because lots of Iran’s oil tankers are still underway from before the blockade; (ii) depletion of Iran’s oil storage and shutting in of oil wells, a channel that’s going to become increasingly important in coming weeks; and (iii) financial panic and capital flight, which began immediately after the start of the blockade and is why the Rial is now in a devaluation spiral. The recent fall in the Rial is only the beginning. The first two channels have yet to kick in.

In the end, the blockade is an experiment and its outcome is uncertain. But as someone who watched Western appeasement of Russia after its Ukraine invasion, the blockade is a change in approach that was needed. After all the number one rule in policy making is to not repeat policy mistakes and the Trump administration deserves credit for recognizing this. As the hit from the blockade builds in coming weeks, Iran will become increasingly erratic. The blockade is an existential threat and it will try everything to spike oil prices as much as possible. But I’m convinced the US is on the right path to end this conflict on its own terms and initial signs are encouraging.