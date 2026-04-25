The Blockade, Supply Chains and Yields

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript23The Blockade, Supply Chains and YieldsA recording from Robin J Brooks's live videoRobin J BrooksApr 25, 202623ShareTranscriptGet more from Robin J Brooks in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksRobin J BrooksSubscribeAuthorsRobin J BrooksRecent PostsLive with Robin J BrooksApr 18 • Robin J BrooksHow bad is US inflation, ceasefire & goldApr 10 • Robin J BrooksWhich oil prices to watch and vulnerabilities in EMApr 4 • Robin J BrooksUpdate on Markets and IranMar 28 • Robin J BrooksRescheduled: Oil Shocks with former Goldman strategist Robin BrooksMar 23 • Robin J Brooks and Seth HettenaLive stream with David Beckworth, Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at GMU, on: “Will Stablecoins help or hurt the Dollar?”Aug 29, 2025 • Robin J Brooks and David BeckworthLive stream with Luis Garicano, LSE Professor and author of “Crisis Cycle,” on how Europe needs to change to avoid being trapped between…Aug 17, 2025 • Robin J Brooks and Luis Garicano