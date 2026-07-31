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In yesterday’s post, I discussed what made sense - and what didn’t - in terms of price action in the wake of the Fed. The drop in the Dollar made all the sense in the world and it continued with gusto yesterday. That’s because shorter-term rate differentials moved against the Dollar as markets pared back their expectation for Fed hikes and - if it weren’t for all the uncertainty around the war with Iran - the precipitous drop in the Dollar would be an all-out rout. I see this as validating my expectation for Dollar weakness in 2026, which I laid out in a post on January 1. What doesn’t make sense is the bear steepening in the yield curve, which has been driven by a narrative that the Fed’s refusal to hike means it’ll lose control of inflation. That clashes with the reality that recent inflation data are extremely well behaved, including yesterday’s core PCE print for June. You just can’t tell a story about inflation running out of control with these kind of prints and - no surprise - yield curve bear steepening ran out of steam yesterday. Today’s post is a refresher on inflation and its implications for markets.

The left chart above shows the evolution of core CPI inflation in 2023 (red), 2024 (blue), 2025 (purple) and 2026 (pink) and underscores what a ridiculously low reading we got for June. As I flagged in my preview for this week’s meeting, there was just no way the Fed would hike against the backdrop of this kind of inflation print. The right chart shows the exact same thing for core PCE inflation, where we got the June data point yesterday. The picture is - again - of very low inflation.

One of the reasons Warsh gave for not hiking is the fact that high inflation in things like energy prices hasn’t morphed into more generalized inflation. That’s exactly what my inflation generalization indices have picked up. These indices track the combined weight of items in the CPI (above left) and PCE (above right) with month-over-month (black line) and year-over-year (blue line) inflation above two percent. There’s no sign inflation is broadening out based on month-over-month inflation rates in June.

So now let’s look at what markets did yesterday. The left chart above shows that bear steepening ran out of steam after one day, with the 10y10y forward yield (orange line) stabilizing after its sharp jump on Wednesday. That said, the 2-year yield (black line) kept falling, so bear steepening became bull steepening as markets continued to pare back their expectations for Fed hikes. That’s Dollar negative, as the right chart shows, with the Dollar tumbling versus the G10 (black line) and emerging markets (blue line). This underscores the point I made yesterday, which is that Dollar weakness has legs, while the bear steepening trade does not. It’s just not possible to tell a story about long-term yields spiking if inflation is as well behaved as it is currently. It is however perfectly fine to tell a story about Dollar weakness. That’s where markets are going.