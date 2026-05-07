Thank you for subscribing to my posts. If you’re not yet a paying subscriber, please consider becoming one. That’ll allow you to DM me with questions and comments. I plan to move my posts behind a paywall in coming months. Subscribing now locks you in at a low rate. Thank you so much for your support and feedback!

At any point in time, no one really has any idea what direction markets are headed in. But every once in a while, fortune throws us a bone and yesterday’s headlines that the US and Iran are closing in on a peace deal was one of those times. Who knows if those headlines end up being correct or are another false start. That’s not the point. Instead, the point is that they’re a “natural experiment” for how markets are likely to react when we do in fact get a deal. Indeed, it’s moments like this that help build conviction and have people starting to leg into trades they like.

Which brings me to the Dollar. It’s fair to say we began 2026 with a broad consensus that the greenback was on a weaking path. But then war broke out and the Dollar rose substantially, shaking that conviction. This was followed - inevitably - by debate over whether the weak Dollar thesis was misplaced. That’s why days like yesterday are so important. Regardless of whether there’s substance to the headlines, they’re a glimpse at what markets will trade when we do get a deal, which - sooner or later - we will.

The black line in the chart above shows the Dated Brent oil price, while the blue line is the July future. The former is what you pay for actual delivery of oil, while the latter is a financial instrument tied to oil for delivery at the end of May. The vertical dotted red lines denote the start of the conflict and then the first three weeks since the US began blockading Iran. We’re currently in the fourth week of the blockade.

Both Dated Brent and the July futures price fell sharply yesterday as expectations for a peace deal built. Indeed, the spread between the two is now back to pre-war levels. The belief that this spread could only widen or holds some special significance in the current supply shortfall is one of the myths I’ve been debunking in recent posts. Like I said above, who knows if the latest headlines end up being correct. What matters is that markets - at least for the time being - give them credence, which means we should also get a glimpse at how the Dollar will trade when the war ends.

The black line in the chart above shows the Dollar versus its G10 peers, while the blue line is the Dollar versus emerging markets (EM). Yesterday’s headlines saw the Dollar fall sharply, especially against EM. There’s three reasons why markets are so focused on EM. The first is that an end to the war will boost global risk appetite, which helps high-beta assets like EM. The second is that falling oil prices reduce the potential for rate hikes in the G10, which makes the “carry trade” more compelling. EM is one of the main beneficiaries of the global carry trade. The third is that tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will be slow to normalize, so oil prices won’t full revert back to pre-war levels for a long time. This benefits oil and commodity exporters in EM, i.e. it’s the perfect storm for a currency like the Brazilian Real.

What yesterday taught us is that Dollar weakness - especially against EM - is just around the corner. All we need is an actual peace deal.