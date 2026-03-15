Robin J Brooks

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Emrah Mahmutoglu's avatar
Emrah Mahmutoglu
Mar 15

Very nice analysis ..but why not stopping this war built on lies is not an option to be considered? Does the region really need more confrontation and more deaths?

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DB
Mar 16

In so far as Trump’s not blocking Iran’s oil exports, I am reminded of prior presidents reluctance to effectively shut down Hanoi in the Vietnam war, and so that war was unnecessarily prolonged to its ignoble ending.

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