The disruption of oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has caused a mad scramble for oil. There’s two stylized facts to this oil shock. First, according to the Wall Street Journal, Iran’s oil exports have risen since the start of hostilities. Second, Russia’s Urals crude has been trading at a premium to the global Brent benchmark in India, which Reuters covers here. Both things are symptoms of a mad scramble to fill the hole in supply created by oil tanker traffic out of the Persian Gulf being severely disrupted. In today’s post, I look at India to illustrate just how massive this supply disruption is. In 2025, India got almost half its oil from countries in the Persian Gulf. In the past two weeks, this number has gone to essentially zero.

The left chart above shows monthly imports of oil from India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. I break down total imports (black line) into those coming from Russia (red bars), those from Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the Persian Gulf (blue bars), Iran (orange bars) and a residual category I’m calling “other” (gray bars). Even with the massive rise in oil imports from Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, India’s dependence on oil that has to transit the Strait of Hormuz is massive. The right chart shows the relative importance of these categories in India’s overall imports. Russian oil accounted for about 30 percent of total imports in 2025, while oil that has to transit the Strait of Hormuz from Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE accounts for almost half of imports. It’s this latter category that in the past two weeks has gone to virtually zero, which explains why Iran’s export volumes have risen as its tankers continue to transit the Strait and why Urals in India has been trading at a premium to Brent.

What’s going on in India is just one example. Almost every other oil importer in Asia faces a similar supply shock, which is why Brent is up over 40 percent since traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has ground to a halt. The only fix to this is for tanker traffic to return to normal, for which there is as yet no indication. In my opinion, the best way for the US to force open the Strait is to blockade Iran’s ports and shut down its oil exports. That’ll cause economic mayhem in Iran and give the mullahs an incentive to open up the Strait for all tanker traffic.