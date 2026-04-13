Robin J Brooks

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
24m

Robin, “by bringing the mullahs to the negotiating table in good faith”. Hmmm… I agree with you in principle, but at this point, with a younger, more radical leader that the US (disastrously) put in power and with a population that is exhausted, suffering and in shock after all the US-Israel bombing, I find it difficult to see “good faith” in the immediate scenario. Still, I do believe in miracles (we saw one happening in Hungary yesterday), so I’m keeping my fingers (and toes) crossed for the people of Iran.

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Bernhard K. Kopp's avatar
Bernhard K. Kopp
10m

As all military analysts I listended to, I do not believe that the embargo of Iranian oil could work. The Iranians will see this as economic warfare and are most likely to retaliate with drones or missiles on other vessels with whatever cargo, or on the Arab side of the Gulf. They only need a few to hit a target. This would put a hold on everything wanting to leave the Gulf through the Strait. Furthermore, if buyers of Iranian oil would assume ownership of it FOB, as used to be very traditional practice, then the oil would be, for example, Chinese-owned oil in a tanker under Chinese or whatever flag. Would the US-navy block such a tanker with military force ???

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