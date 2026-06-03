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We’re currently in the third big panic over oil prices. The first one was in March, right when I did my first post pushing back on the ubiquitous view that oil prices needed to rise a lot further. Brent was up 80 percent from before the war at the time. My post did simple, back-of-the-envelope calculations to show this more than fully priced Strait of Hormuz closure. This is also when I did Paul Krugman’s amazing podcast, arguing the same point. We recorded that podcast on Thursday, March 19, and the episode wasn’t scheduled to air until Saturday, March 21. Oil prices were rising so fast that we both worried my analysis would be completely obsolete by the time the podcast aired. That didn’t happen. In fact, the opposite was true. Brent fell sharply in subsequent weeks.

The second panic was after the US blockade on Iran began on April 13. As I laid out in a post taking stock of the blockade, the US “won” the first week because President Trump dangled a peace deal in front of markets, capping oil prices, even as Iran’s oil exports got shut down. Iran saw through that strategy in the second week and refused to keep negotiating with the US, sparking a wave of panic and rising prices that only ended with intensifying peace negotiations some weeks ago.

We’re now in the third panic, as market optimism over peace talks fades and focus builds on inventory drawdowns. The latter is clearly a big worry, which is why Ben Harris and I recently put out a blog with a timeline for erosion of temporary supply buffers. With that said, the basic point I made back in March still applies, which is that markets are forward-looking. Nothing about the scale of the supply shortages or depth of inventory drawdowns can be considered “new” news, so these things should be priced by now. At most, they justify continued high prices. It’s not at all obvious they justify much higher prices than we’ve already seen.

The basic challenge for anyone who claims oil prices will go a lot higher than they already have is this: there’s no new information. The Strait of Hormuz was closed in March and it’s still closed now. Supply shortages and inventory drawdowns are just follow-on manifestations of this. They’re not new data points. This means the basic calculation I did in March still applies. The 3D chart above shows how I backed out the rise in prices required for a given disruption of supply out of the Persian Gulf and an assumption for the price elasticity of demand. We’re running around ten million barrels per day in terms of capacity out of the Persian Gulf, roughly the same as back then. A decent elasticity estimate is 0.15. These two things together put the required rise in Brent between 60 to 80 percent, which is what we saw at the peak. There’s no reason to think prices should go higher now on what is de facto “old” news.

There’s one additional attenuating factor, which in my view makes an oil price spike less and less likely as time passes. The charts above show Korea’s oil import volumes from Saudi Arabia (left) and Canada (right). Imports volumes from Saudi Arabia fell 40 percent, but this drop was offset almost fully by a rise in imports from Canada. In the three months since the Strait of Hormuz closed, countries have learned to navigate a new reality. This is testament to supply chain resiliency and - in my opinion - makes it less and less likely that we’ll see oil prices make new highs.

Forecasting is a dangerous business. It’s always possible this time is different. But - in the absence of any new information - the weight of all the evidence argues against oil prices going beyond the highs already seen, even without a peace deal any time soon.