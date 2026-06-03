Robin J Brooks

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John Conroy's avatar
John Conroy
6h

The "there’s no new information" argument smacks of the famous $20 bill that couldn't possibly be lying on the ground.

Also don't think that your graphs show Canadian oil "almost fully" offsetting Saudi.

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Phil Stephens's avatar
Phil Stephens
3m

The new information is that a deal wasn’t signed today or any of the days between the ceasefire and now. In such an environment the market should be pricing a lower chance of a quick resolution each day. Since a resolution should lead to lower prices everytime the expected resolution date moves back oil should go up.

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