Robin J Brooks

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epistemically_responsible
Mar 17

Japan has a lot of foreign assets. Say if I have a lot of Gold and then I issue debt → just because my debt is high, doesn’t mean there’s a debt crisis - I can always sell that gold to repay debt... I would rather analyze Net Debt to GDP. I don’t understand people’s obsession with Debt to GDP - it is not apples to apples comparison.

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James Bogin's avatar
James Bogin
Mar 21

I'm interested in Emerging Market debt since it seems to be an attractive asset class in the name of the Emerging Market countries have the lower sovereign debt than the developed

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