Robin J Brooks

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G Mail Account's avatar
G Mail Account
2h

Puzzle: if everyone knows this why is no one (US, Poland, the Baltics, even Ukraine) not making a public spectacle of Germany, Italy, and Brussels in general? Is there any reason to think that this breach of sanctions has been a factor in the Trump administration attacks on Brussels and NATO? Ukraine seems able now to attack some of the shadow tankers. Long overdue but they only recently have had the drone technology that makes this possible.

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Boomer down pub's avatar
Boomer down pub
3h

Watching the world from a terrace in Crete I would be particularly grateful if one day you could take another look at Turkey - our Nato frenemy. I saw they had pretty much exhausted gold reserves defending their currency. I think they sent us away from Incirlik airbase which will have been rather unhelpful. Possibly looking to replace IRGC as the local focus for the obvious antis. Thank you.

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