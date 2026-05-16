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I’ve written a lot about the debasement trade since it first got going last fall and have become a convert. This trade is a flight to safety into gold (and other precious metals) as worries over unsustainable fiscal policy mount. That’s why last year’s crazy increase in precious metals prices went hand-in-hand with rising long-term government bond yields, reflecting growing demand in markets for insurance against the risk that policy makers might attempt to inflate away the public debt overhang.

But the popularity of the debasement trade was its own undoing. It attracted lots of retail money, which is more skittish than the previous investor base. As a result, gold stopped behaving like a safe haven asset and began to trade like any other high-beta investment. All this came to a head when the war with Iran began. Instead of rising like a safe haven asset should, gold fell and has by now substantially underperformed the S&P 500. The latter is up eight percent since the end of February. Gold is down fourteen percent over the same period.

In my mind, much of this underperformance is about positioning. You need the retail money that got drawn into the debasement trade to get washed out, whereupon gold will start trading like a safe haven asset again. The question is how long it’ll take for this to happen, which is where yesterday comes in. Yesterday was the perfect “natural experiment,” because long-term bond yields rose sharply, which ordinarily should push up gold prices, but oil prices rose too as market fretted about the standoff with Iran. Torn between these two forces, gold prices fell, which means the positioning cleanse isn’t done yet because gold still trades like a high-beta asset. The debasement trade isn’t ready to come back yet.

The chart above shows the 10-year US Treasury yield, where the vertical red lines denote key dates in the war with Iran, starting with the last day before the conflict began (Feb. 27) and then listing the start of each week after the beginning of the US blockade (Apr. 13). This week has seen a sharp rise in longer-term government bond yields all around the world, which - this time last year - would have seen gold prices rise sharply. However, that was before the debasement trade sucked in lots of retail money, which changed the way gold trades.

The black line in the chart above shows the Dated Brent “spot” oil price, while the blue line is the July Brent futures price. The vertical red lines are the same as in the top chart, i.e. the start of the conflict as well as the beginning and evolution of the US blockade. This past week, even as long-term government bond yields rose, oil prices also pushed higher as markets fretted about how long the Strait of Hormuz will stay closed. Since the former should push up gold prices and the latter should pull them down, this past week is a “natural experiment” for whether the positioning cleanse has gone far enough. It hasn’t.

The chart above shows - torn between these two forces - gold fell sharply yesterday, which to me says the positioning cleanse has further to go. That’s not to say gold (and other precious metals) have permanently lost their safe haven status. As I say at the outset, I’ve become a convert to the debasement trade because the underlying drivers - unsustainable fiscal policy and mounting public debt levels - are worse than ever. We’re just witnessing a positioning washout and yesterday was the perfect natural experiment to tell us whether we’re done with that. We’re not. It’s too early for the debasement trade to restart in earnest.