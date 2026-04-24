Robin J Brooks

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D Stone's avatar
D Stone
5h

Fascinating, thank you. The U.S. and trump’s strategery are insulated but the political polls and financial markets (both of which he follows religiously as opposed to religion itself) are not — the former is already cratering and the latter could deliver a cold reassessment. Meanwhile, to choose a scenario, couldn’t Iran presell 100m barrels to the Russians at 80/barrel ($8 billion cash today for delivery late 2026)? Russia gets to keep selling their oil at 100+ vs 60- prior to Feb 28. Perhaps, putin turns around and resells the 100m future barrels to xi at 85. Iran could afford to keep the Strait closed indefinitely. Visualize the imagery of a 250th Anniversary with three aircraft carrier groups and 10,000+ Marines bobbing up & down in the Middle East, and what trump would do to preclude that fustercluck.

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Ed A's avatar
Ed A
7h

Any thoughts on Iran's ability to circumvent the blockade via land routes?

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