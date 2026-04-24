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We’re in a staring contest. Iran blockaded the Strait of Hormuz. We’re blockading it back. The US played its cards really well last week. It clamped down on ships carrying Iranian oil, threatened China with sanctions if it buys any Iranian oil stored in tankers idling outside the Persian Gulf, and dangled a peace deal in front of markets to cap oil prices. It’s fair to say Iran has seen through this strategy. Its most potent weapon is to push up oil prices, which it’s done by refusing to go to Pakistan for negotiations and shooting up a couple of ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Peace talks aren’t really about ending the war, since there’s been no real hostilities for over two weeks. Instead, the talks are about agreeing the terms under which the Strait gets reopened. There’s plenty of scope for compromise and face saving on both sides. One option is for a joint toll operation whereby the US and Iran provide joint security. Another is to divide the Strait down the middle and have Western ships hug the coast of Oman. But until Iran says it’s willing to negotiate, the US must signal its maximum determination to enforce the blockade, which means shutting down any and all tanker traffic out of Iran and - ideally - stopping all vessels going into Iran as well.

Meanwhile, high oil prices and supply chain disruptions are taking their toll. They’re hitting small, open economies like the UK and Japan hardest, while larger economies like the US and Euro zone have so far seen modest hits. The popular narrative - that Iran has the upper hand because the US is running out of time - isn’t right. The truth is that the US is comparatively insulated, which gives it leverage in this stand-off.

I showed the four charts above in Tuesday’s post, where the idea was to look at how big the current shock is through the lens of manufacturing surveys compiled by S&P Global. We got preliminary data for April 2026 yesterday, giving us a more up-to-date look at how things are going. The charts show supplier delivery times in black plus input prices in red (what firms pay suppliers) and output prices in blue (what they charge customers) for the US (top left), the Euro zone (top right), the UK (bottom left) and Japan (bottom right). Each line is a Z-score, which just means I’ve demeaned the underlying series (centering it around zero) and divided it by its standard deviation to show how statistically significant any move away from zero is. A Z-score above two in absolute value is a big shock compared to history. The scale of each chart is exactly the same, so you can easily compare across countries.

The most important line is the black one. This signals supply chain disruptions and is what got bad during and after COVID. The US and Euro zone have Z-scores of 1.3 in April. That’s elevated, but nowhere near statistically significant. The shock is far more pronounced in the UK and Japan, which stand at 3.3 and 3.2, respectively. It’s outside the US that this shock is most severe and where the biggest vulnerabilities exist. The US is comparatively insulated, which gives it leverage in this standoff.