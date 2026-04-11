Robin J Brooks

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Metanoia
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If memory does not fail me, the Brazilian Real has been among the best carry trade opportunities for a while - to your point; any thought as to WHY that might be?

The Brazilian economy is odd in that most domestic capital just wanta to park itself outside the country while the stock market just keeps growing and growing with the influx of foreign capital...

Sounds weird that Brazilians would willingly and systematically just miss out on making money in their own back yard

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