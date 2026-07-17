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In yesterday’s post, I wrote about how China is winning the global trade war. Exports to the US are nearly back to where they were before President Trump imposed further tariffs in early 2025, even as China’s exports to everywhere else have literally exploded. There’s nothing good about any of this. It stems from China’s heavy-handed industrial policy and chronic currency manipulation, which means the Yuan is very substantially undervalued. Factor in how much China has done to support Russia since it’s invasion of Ukraine and you have to wonder why the world puts up with this.

On the surface, a lot of this is about volumes and China’s massive push to become one of the world’s leading auto producers. The black line in the chart above shows China’s monthly auto exports, which have almost doubled in the past year and make Germany (blue line) look like a backwater. But volumes are only half the story. That’s because last year’s US tariffs forced China’s exporters to cut the price of all the stuff they sell. This was necessary because goods that had previously been sold in the US now had to find new buyers. The only way to generate those new buyers was to cut prices.

The chart above shows this dynamic. The horizontal axis is China’s export volumes to every country except for the US. The vertical axis is the price China charges for those exports. Tariffs meant many Chinese goods could no longer be sold profitably in the US, so they had to be sold elsewhere. This is the shift to the right in the supply curve, which means the market clearing price moves down and to the right on the demand curve. This shows why China’s exporters were forced to cut prices in response to US tariffs. It’s the only way they’d be able to sell all the stuff they’d have sold in the US.

Now look at the chart above. It shows a sharp rebound in China’s export prices after the Supreme Court declared IEEPA tariffs illegal in February of this year. This ruling inadvertently wound back a lot of the pressure on China’s exporters who’re no longer forced to divert exports to other countries and away from the US. This gives them back their pricing power and means China is winning in terms of volumes and prices.