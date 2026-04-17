Press coverage of the US blockade of Iranian oil is unrelentingly negative. This parallels much of the reporting after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when Western sanctions were invariably deemed ineffective and Putin was often portrayed as a master strategist and genius. It’s certainly worth thinking about why our media has this slant - my suspicion is that the press needs access to oil sector executives who happen to pretty universally hate sanctions - but that’s not my focus today. Instead, I want to highlight two dimensions where the blockade is working far better than many think. That’s important because Iran’s economy was a basket case well before this war. The efficacy of this blockade and the fear it instills in Iran will in my opinion work to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table in good faith.

The blockade has two obvious weak points. The first is that Iran - in anticipation of a blockade - built up lots of floating storage outside the Persian Gulf, meaning there’s a lot of oil tankers with Iranian oil sitting around that haven’t yet made delivery. China buys almost all of Iran’s oil and the US yesterday moved to prevent China from buying this floating storage. It did this by threatening Chinese banks facilitating transactions involving Iranian oil with secondary sanctions. This is a very big deal because it shuts down one of Tehran’s main lifelines and brings forward the point when Iran’s balance of payments hits a wall. The second is that the Trump administration is very skillfully dangling the prospect of a peace agreement, which caps oil prices as the chart above shows (the “spot” Brent oil price is in white and the front-month Brent futures price is in orange). This defangs Iran’s main negotiating leverage, which - after all - is to cause panic and spike oil prices as much as possible.

In much of the reporting I’ve seen, Iran is portrayed as having the upper hand in the standoff with the US. The way the US is going about this blockade is very smart and pushes the mullahs into a corner. The US has the upper hand and that’s before you consider how vulnerable Iran’s economy is after the devastation of recent weeks.