Robin J Brooks

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Silvio's avatar
Silvio
1h

If only a quarter of this would have done with Russia, we could have already celebrated Putin ' s end.

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Robert Vance's avatar
Robert Vance
6m

I worry that economic sanctions leading to starvation will radicalize more people, not fewer.

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