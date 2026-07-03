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Every once in a while, a market narrative comes along that - to me - just feels wrong. It was that way with $200 oil back in March, which is why I decided to lean so heavily against it, including on Paul Krugman’s amazing podcast. It feels that way again now on the Fed under Warsh. In the past two weeks, markets have embraced the view that Warsh equals a hawkish shift in the Fed’s reaction function, which is how we’ve ended up with rising real rates amid tumbling oil prices and falling break-even inflation.

I disagree with pretty much all of this. The labor market doesn’t feel strong. Many of my friends fell into part-time consulting arrangements years ago and are chronically underemployed. My kids are in college or just graduated. Everything I hear about that job market sounds awful. So yesterday’s weak labor market data felt to me like a much-needed reality check after a series of weirdly strong payrolls prints.

The two charts above show labor force participation rates for prime-age men (left) and women (right). A big drop in participation can signal workers are getting discouraged because it’s hard finding a job. The Jun. ‘26 data point looks like that and aligns much better with what I’m hearing about the labor market, which is that it’s pretty weak.

If the labor market is weak - and this is before we even talk about all the white-collar services jobs AI is going to destroy - it’s difficult to see how inflation is running out of control. That fits with my tracking of underlying inflation, which - despite tariffs last year and now the oil shock - looks remarkably well behaved. And without a worrying inflation picture, there’s no reason the Fed should hike. Chair Warsh yesterday said as much at the ECB’s Sintra conference. Asked if he thought markets were right to give his first FOMC press conference such a hawkish interpretation, he said that inflation risks have fallen since that meeting. This - as I flagged in yesterday’s post - is dovish.

So where does this leave us on the Dollar? As the left chart above shows, markets pulled back a bit from all the hikes they price for the Fed, which - as the right chart above shows - is what gave us yesterday’s fall in the Dollar. But it’s early days as far as this correction goes. The next stop in all this is July 14 when we get the next CPI. That reading - pulled down by tumbling oil prices - should consolidate the Dollar fall that’s just gotten started.