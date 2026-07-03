Robin J Brooks

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The Daily Macro & Market Brief's avatar
The Daily Macro & Market Brief
7h

Interesting. I agree that the US labor market feels shaky, but FX is about relative performance, and on that basis the US certainly doesn’t strike me as particularly weak. Also, the global oil shock, while eventually moderate, certainly impacted more oil importing economies than the US, and in particular Asians and Europeans. KRW is too weak, the ECB risks having done a policy error when it hiked, when will the JPY break? All this to me suggests that opportunities lie in long USD positions.

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Defy the Odds's avatar
Defy the Odds
37m

I listened to Warsh at Sintra. He stated that Ai is deflationary on the long run. He said that before, no surprise here. But when he was pressed if the AI buildout could be inflationary in the short term, he dodged. I understand his position, but this deflection was telling. And a day later the news came that who will be the outside expert at the communication task force. A guy who supports his view. Its like a charade. And then the Trump interview, and the renewed attack on the Fed. These are all bearish for the dollar. But then again. Rate and growth differentials points toward the US.

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