Robin J Brooks

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Dara's avatar
Dara
2h

Really interesting piece.

One thing I wonder on the elasticity point: over a multi-month shock, the effective demand response may shift away from a pure price elasticity channel towards substitution, rationing and policy feedback effects.

In the context of the argument on trade re-routing and arbitrage (e.g. US exports responding to price differentials and helping absorb the shock), does that evolving demand response affect the speed of those flow adjustments over time?

If so, the resilience may itself be state-dependent, as markets move from short-run dislocation into more structural substitution.

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Sukru Bogut's avatar
Sukru Bogut
6h

Thank you for providing the U.S. oil product export data. In integrated energy markets, products naturally flow from lower-priced to higher-priced markets. As a result, exporters may realize windfall profits from the price increases triggered by the Iran conflict, while higher energy costs are ultimately borne by U.S. consumers. Has consideration been given to a windfall profits tax on exporters, with revenues used either to fund a public service obligation mechanism or returned directly to consumers as bill credits?

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