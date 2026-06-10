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One of the themes I’ve been writing about is that the global oil market is much more robust and resilient than many thought before this shock. An example I’ve highlighted is South Korea, which managed to almost fully offset the fall in oil imports from Saudi Arabia by ramping up imports from Canada. This stuff doesn’t change the severity of the underlying supply shock, which is the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. But what it does do is spread that shock around and disperse it, so that individual countries that can afford to pay up don’t get hit as hard. This is an important reason why Brent never went to $150 or $200. Robust global trade in oil is turning out to be a major stabilizer.

The US Census Bureau yesterday released trade data for April and they underscore the same point. US exports of crude and refined product jumped massively in April, another source of stability for the global oil market. Those that are sticking to their guns on apocalyptic oil forecasts dismiss this as due to Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) releases, but the rise in US crude exports far exceeds what came from the SPR. The resilience of the global oil trade is perhaps the single biggest thing that oil bulls got wrong with their $150 or $200 forecasts.

The black line in the chart above shows the US’ monthly trade balance in oil. There’s a massive jump in April 2026, with the surplus (exports minus imports) surging to 131 million barrels from 65 million in March 2026. That’s massive. To put this number in perspective, recall that my estimate for the supply shortfall due to the encumberment of the Strait of Hormuz is 10 million barrels per day, which equals 300 million barrels per month. So the swing in the US trade balance for oil - by itself - offset about one-fifth of the supply shortfall in April. All this was driven by a huge swing in the trade deficit for crude (blue bars). In March 2026 this deficit was -70 million barrels, but in April 2026 this number collapsed to just -10 million barrels. The surplus in refined product (red bars) has grown to record highs, but the delta here is much smaller.

The chart above breaks down what was going on with the crude oil trade balance in April 2026. It shows a massive rise in exports (red line) to 167 million barrels in April from 125 million in March. Of course, since the US is doing an emergency release of crude from the SPR, there’s a question whether this is what’s driving the remarkable spike in exports. The answer is no. The red bars in the chart below are the same as the red line in the chart above, except that they’re now the monthly change, i.e. the April data point is the 42 million barrel jump from March to April. I line that up with the monthly total for SPR drawdowns, which in April was 17 million barrels. The surge in crude exports is thus clearly about much more than just the SPR. It’s a reflection of how price differentials attracted crude from the US to where it’s needed most. That’s exactly what global markets are supposed to do and it looks like they did this very aggressively in April.

The last chart I’ll show - below - is what happened with refined product like gasoline and jet fuel in April. The red line shows that exports are running at record highs, but the jump in the trade surplus from March to April is less pronounced, as I note above. The equilibrating role that the US has played in this shock is mostly about crude.

What to make of all this? The closure of the Strait of Hormuz hit Asia especially hard. Prices there spiked, which in turn gave US producers an incentive to export oil to the region. That’s exactly what we see happen in the April data, in volumes that far exceed the SPR release. So the US has been a genuine stabilizer for global oil markets and that’s about something much bigger than the SPR. The key lesson - in my mind - is that the global oil market is more resilient and resourceful than forecasts of $150 or $200 allow. That’s good news and is a key reason why those forecasts won’t happen.