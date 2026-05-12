Thank you for subscribing to my posts. If you’re not yet a paying subscriber, please consider becoming one. That’ll allow you to DM me with questions and comments. I plan to move my posts behind a paywall in coming months. Subscribing now locks you in at a low rate. Thank you so much for your support and feedback!

In yesterday’s post, I wrote about the incredible transformation of the US from oil importer to exporter over the past decade. This shift has far-reaching consequences, including for the Dollar that’s begun to rise and fall along with oil prices, ending many decades when it had a negative correlation.

In today’s follow-up post, I go through the numbers on how the US became a net exporter of oil. The US remains a big importer of crude, but exports of refined product - gasoline, heating oil, diesel and jet fuel - have grown to more than offset this. So the shift to becoming an oil exporter is about two things. First, the advent of shale drilling capped imports of crude oil even as the economy grew substantially. Second, a lot of the crude the US imports gets refined and then shipped back out. The shift to becoming an oil exporter is thus also a story about ample refining capacity.

The black line in the chart above shows the overall trade balance in oil. The blue bars are net imports of crude oil, while the red bars are net exports of refined product. The shift to becoming a net exporter of oil - on the surface - looks like its mainly about the rise in refined product exports, but that ignores that net imports of crude have stayed flat even as the economy has grown substantially. That’s the effect of shale oil in the background.

The two charts above break down trade in crude further. The red line in the left chart is export volumes of crude, while the black line is import volumes. The blue bars are net trade in crude and the same as in the first chart above. The right chart shows what prices the US is getting for its crude exports versus what it pays for its imports. Even though the US remains a net importer of crude, it’s currently getting a positive terms-of-trade shock because the price of the crude it exports has gone up more than the price for its crude imports.

The two charts above are the same thing for refined product. The left chart shows the big and growing surplus in refined product, while the right chart shows the average price per barrel that the US gets for its exports of refined product versus what it pays for refined product imports. Import prices of refined product are spiking recently - a reflection of the especially severe shortage in this part of the global market - but that hardly registers given that imports are relatively small.

The US is currently reaping the benefits of becoming an oil exporter. It’s able to ramp up exports of refined product, benefitting from high prices globally. It’s also getting a terms-of-trade windfall because prices for the crude it exports are up more than prices of crude it imports. All this also means the US acts like a shock absorber because it’s able to offset at least partially the supply shock from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The US becoming an oil exporter is good for everyone.