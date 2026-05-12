Robin J Brooks

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reed hundt's avatar
reed hundt
13h

Why do you say it’s good for the United States? I can understand that it might be profitable for some companies.

In what way is it good for the country?

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G Mail Account's avatar
G Mail Account
10h

"Even though the US remains a net importer of crude, it’s currently getting a positive terms-of-trade shock because the price of the crude it exports has gone up more than the price for its crude imports."

Maybe I missed an explanation in an earlier article but I don't understand why there is a significant gap in the price of US imports and exports of crude. Is in geographic proximity advantage, quality of crude issues, what? Oil is fungible and prices for comparable quality track very closely. What is the US advantage that results in higher export prices?

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