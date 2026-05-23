Robin J Brooks

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Philip S's avatar
Philip S
7h

Hi Robin,

The blockade is better than dropping bombs on Iranian schoolgirls or whatever war crimes the American regime might be tempted by. It has also - like the bombing - clearly worked in the sense that it has caused damage to the Iranians, and probably others.

I can't see the point of, or any justification for, causing people damage unless a greater positive results from it. You're right that it all has to play out, but I expect you'd agree that as of now, there is zero sign that the blockade has produced a meaningful change in the Iranian position.

You could also consider that the blockade has been a negative in that it's given the American regime something to sell to its supporters, thus prolonging their war and bolstering some of their unreasonable and unachievable positions - "taking over" Iranian oil and/or the Strait of Hormuz, seizing Iranian uranium, nominating the Iranian leader and so on.

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Kent's avatar
Kent
3h

The blockade of Iran seems like the Titanic deciding to steer around the iceberg, but only after first ramming it. A great idea. Too bad we didn't try it first. Now everyone's focused on not drowning, and any response that doesn't yield immediate results looks like a luxury. I'm not defending it; I'm explaining it.

The blockade idea did gain support in the White House-- for Cuba. Which shows that the biggest problem isn't the method of aggression, but the real motive for the aggressions: one man wants triumphus processions and arches.

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