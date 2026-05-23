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We’re rounding out the sixth week of the US blockade of Iran. Most reasonable people would say it’s much too early to have an opinion - one way or another - on whether the blockade has worked, but that’s not what you see in the popular commentary, which is overwhelmingly that the blockade has failed.

Much of this commentary comes from people who also loudly opposed the G7 oil price cap on Russia in 2022. The common thread is that - while on the surface these folks pose as commodity analysts or journalists - they’re really lobbying on behalf of the global oil industry, which hates any kind of disruption to its money machine. The blockade is such a disruption, as was the G7 cap back in 2022.

When I talk to people who say the blockade has failed, I always ask what they’d do instead. Their answer is usually that the war is wrong, so we should lift the blockade and admit defeat. I wouldn’t have started this war either, but now we’re in it and we risk making a bad situation worse by walking away. That’ll only embolden Iran in the same way Russia is emboldened after Western sanctions proved toothless. We don’t want to make that mistake again. The truth is there’s no alternative to the blockade. We have no choice now but to do it.

This post summarizes what I see as the four main arguments in favor of the blockade, now that it’s been in place for six weeks.

There is no alternative to the blockade. Just look at Russia. The chart above shows Russia’s monthly oil exports from its ports in the Baltic. This oil has to transit the Danish Straits before it can reach global markets, so literally every barrel passes under the nose of the EU, which essentially looks the other way. This appeasement feeds the Russian war machine, emboldens Putin and has caused untold suffering and death in Ukraine. We want to avoid similarly emboldening Iran, which lifting the blockade would do.

The blockade is working. The US Navy has halted almost all oil exports out of Iran’s ports and - on top of that - imports of goods into Iran have nearly ceased. The chart above shows monthly data for China’s exports to Iran, which went to essentially zero in April 2026. This breakdown in trade means physical shortages and hyperinflation in Iran. In addition, as the chart below shows, Iran’s currency - the Rial - has fallen since the start of the blockade as balance of payments stress rises. The things that were supposed to happen are happening, which means the blockade is working and becoming more painful for Iran with every passing day.

The blockade hasn’t spiked global oil prices. The biggest mistake the West made in 2022 is that it allowed itself to be cowed by apocalyptic oil price forecasts. There’s been similarly apocalyptic oil price forecasts now, none of which have been borne out. Indeed, as the chart below shows, oil prices are down since the start of the blockade on April 13. Oil price forecasts of $150 or $200 were intended to scare the US off doing the blockade and have been exposed for what they are: lobbying against the blockade on behalf of the global oil industry.

The final chapter on all this is yet to be written. But I’ll close with two points. First, it’s ridiculous to conclude the blockade has failed after only six weeks. This shouldn’t have to be said, but apparently it does. Second, like it or not, there’s no alternative to the blockade. Dropping it now only emboldens Iran the same way Russia stands emboldened after the West failed to do a blockade in 2022.