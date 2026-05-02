Robin J Brooks

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Pardis Minuchehr, Ph.D.'s avatar
Pardis Minuchehr, Ph.D.
12h

This analysis sounds more like serving a detrimental political agenda rather than economics. We have had such examples in the twentieth century history, but it is shameful to continue in the twenty first.

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Noel Keith's avatar
Noel Keith
11h

No, we’re not winning anything.

I definitely see the value in a well enforced blockade of Iran as a geopolitical strategy but I’m not so sure that we can do it in a tactical & operational sense. It’s clearly not an effective blockade so far:

“Of the tracked voyages, 77 (38.5 percent) were directly or indirectly linked to Iran. Notably, 61 of the ships transiting the strait were explicitly listed on international sanctions lists.”

https://www.aljazeera.com/amp/economy/2026/4/30/tracking-the-shadow-fleet-how-iran-evaded-the-us-naval-blockade-in-hormuz

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