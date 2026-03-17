Robin J Brooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen DeTommaso's avatar
Stephen DeTommaso
Mar 17

Canary in the coal mine for other developed countries following the same path and trajectory as Japan, but lagging by 5 - 10 years, driven by continuing deficits and growth of debt, with elevating leverage (debt / GPD), and no political will to address the problem. Yes, USA is among those countries following in Japan’s footsteps.

Reply
Share
Tilman Eichstädt's avatar
Tilman Eichstädt
Mar 17

But how come we don’t see massive inflation? Import prices and inflation must be rising, or am I missing something?

Is the Japanese economy so strong on productivity growth to offset increasing import prices?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin J Brooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture