At the start of the week, I flagged that this week would be a catalyst for oil prices to fall. That’s indeed what happened in pretty dramatic fashion, with Dated Brent going below $100 for the first time in over a month. It goes without saying that there’s lots of unresolved issues, but my basic view - that the war is essentially over - has proven correct. The decision to blockade Iran’s oil exports and the smart way in which this has been done certainly helped move things in the right direction.

This marks the third time in recent years that IMF/WB meetings have coincided with significant market moves. The first was in October 2023 when the meetings ended the rise in 10-year Treasury yield, which had been dragging global yields higher in the run-up to those meetings. The second was in October 2025, when the meetings ended the sharp rise in gold and other precious metals. In both cases, the chatter at the meetings reversed market consensus and that’s basically what happened this time too. Markets had not fully realized that the war is basically over. Now they do.

This week wasn’t just about the war. Emerging markets (EM) were another big focus, with sentiment the most bullish in many years, especially for Latin America. It’s taken longer for markets to get to this point than I had expected based on the timeline after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. My rationalization is that markets were quicker in 2022 to realize that hostilities weren’t going to escalate out of control. That’s taken longer this time around, which is why EM has seen huge outflows until very recently as the chart above shows. Indeed, outflows have been almost as bad as during COVID, i.e. they’ve been massive.

The last big theme at this week’s meetings was AI. I have to admit I find this topic tedious and annoying. My general observation is that it’s people that don’t code that are most excited about this and tend to blow it way out of proportion. Those that do code and work closely with AI worry about hallucinations and accuracy, which limits how widely and aggressively it can be applied. That’s not to say that there aren’t many white-collar jobs that can be automated away. There certainly are, but that’s got little to do with AI and is instead about many formulaic activities that we can get done with code. In fact, I’ve resolved to leave any conversation where people wax lyrical about looming singularity. We’re nowhere near that and won’t be for many years, if ever.