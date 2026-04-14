Robin J Brooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noel Keith's avatar
Noel Keith
10hEdited

The IMF/WB meetings bringing the occasional sprinkle of reason to times of irrational exuberance is fascinating.

It’s almost like finding a way to attach market value to the ongoing practice of economics.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Maytham Kassir's avatar
Maytham Kassir
10h

Thank you Mr Brooks, is there a way to reach out to you directly in order to have you as a guest in a news coverage regarding the war on iran and hermoz strait

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin J Brooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture