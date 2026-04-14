The IMF/WB spring meetings are happening in Washington, DC, this week. These meetings are usually a staid affair with little market impact, but there are exceptions. Those occur when there are market moves or events that bring a singular focus to the meetings. This happened in October 2023 when the 10-year US Treasury yield rose to near five percent ahead of the IMF/WB annual meetings in Marrakech and no one had any idea why. Every meeting I attended that week began with the same question: “Do you know why the 10-year yield is rising?” Those meetings became a week-long debate on whether this move made sense. Most people concluded it didn’t. In subsequent weeks, 10-year yield fell back and hasn’t had the temerity to go near 5 percent since.

Another example is the IMF/WB annual meetings last October, when precious metals had notched up crazy gains in the weeks before the meetings and every meeting began with the same question: “Do you know why gold is up so much?” In effect, the discussions around those meetings became a referendum on the rise in precious metals prices and markets again concluded that the rise didn’t make sense. Gold fell back in the weeks that followed and didn’t recover until December 2025.

My point is that IMF/WB meetings can move markets if there’s a particular issue that captivates people. That’s clearly the case for the war with Iran this time around. When this happens, the meetings tend to reverse market direction like in October 2023 and October 2025. The obvious candidate for this now is oil, if people leave the meetings with the realization that the war is essentially over. I think that’s what’ll happen.

I’ve been pushing for an embargo of Iranian oil for the past month and the US is now enforcing this with a naval blockade. There’s pros and cons to this kind of thing, but - in my opinion - the pros dominate because a blockade is unlikely to spike oil prices to any material degree. In fact, the opposite may well be true. After all, a blockade may signal a shift in US strategy away from warfare to economic countermeasures. If that’s true - and I think it is - this is the clearest sign yet that we’ve entered a negotiating phase and that the war is winding down. This’ll pull down futures prices for oil still further. The chart above shows the Brent oil price, which is still up roughly 40 percent from before this war began. There’s plenty of room for oil prices to fall.