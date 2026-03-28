Update on Markets and Iran

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript126164Update on Markets and IranA recording from Robin J Brooks's live videoRobin J BrooksMar 28, 2026126164ShareTranscriptGet more from Robin J Brooks in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksRobin J BrooksSubscribeAuthorsRobin J BrooksRecent PostsWhich oil prices to watch and vulnerabilities in EMApr 4 • Robin J BrooksRescheduled: Oil Shocks with former Goldman strategist Robin BrooksMar 23 • Robin J Brooks and Seth HettenaLive stream with David Beckworth, Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at GMU, on: “Will Stablecoins help or hurt the Dollar?”Aug 29, 2025 • Robin J Brooks and David BeckworthLive stream with Luis Garicano, LSE Professor and author of “Crisis Cycle,” on how Europe needs to change to avoid being trapped between…Aug 17, 2025 • Robin J Brooks and Luis GaricanoLive stream discussion with Tim Ash, Senior EM Sovereign Strategist at RBC Bluebay, on Russia sanctions and UkraineJul 25, 2025 • Robin J Brooks and Timothy AshCrazy Day, Crazy Week, Crazy Year...Jul 3, 2025 • Robin J BrooksAll about the RMB with Robin Brooks, Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution, former Chief Economist at IIF and Chief FX Strategist at…Jul 3, 2025 • Robin J Brooks and Bill Bishop