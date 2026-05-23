Update on the blockade, Canada, Turkey and yields

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript181Update on the blockade, Canada, Turkey and yieldsA recording from Robin J Brooks's live videoRobin J BrooksMay 23, 2026181ShareTranscriptGet more from Robin J Brooks in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksRobin J BrooksSubscribeAuthorsRobin J BrooksRecent PostsThe Moment of Truth for GoldMay 16 • Robin J BrooksThe Global Rise in Long-Term Yields and Public DebtMay 9 • Robin J BrooksUpdate on the Blockade and Japan’s FX InterventionMay 2 • Robin J BrooksThe Blockade, Supply Chains and YieldsApr 25 • Robin J BrooksLive with Robin J BrooksApr 18 • Robin J BrooksHow bad is US inflation, ceasefire & goldApr 10 • Robin J BrooksWhich oil prices to watch and vulnerabilities in EMApr 4 • Robin J Brooks