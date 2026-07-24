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History is replete with examples of countries that lost wars because they ran out of fiscal space. There’s Spain in the 16th and 17th centuries, the Confederacy in 1865 and Russia in 1917. Wars are expensive. The economy grinds to a halt, so your tax revenues plummet, even as spending soars. Most countries end up issuing lots of debt, which is a problem when you’re already heavily indebted. To pay the bills, including mounting interest expense, many succumb to the temptation of printing money, which makes everything even worse.

It’s not that long ago that the “debasement trade” was a major theme in markets. Gold and other precious metals were going through the roof and the currencies of low-debt countries like Switzerland and Sweden were appreciating rapidly. In my view, all this was an indication that markets are growing increasingly attuned to the fact that fiscal policy across much of the G10 is out of control, with the risk that debt will ultimately be monetized growing. That’s why markets are hunting for safe havens, which is what lies at the root of the debasement trade.

And now there’s a war that looks like it’s spiraling out of control and driving oil prices higher. That hurts Japan and high-debt economies in Europe, all of whom are running out of fiscal space. So even though - in a narrow sense - the conflict is between the US and Iran, there’s mounting collateral damage in the G10. This comes as central banks in many places cap bond yields to prevent debt crises, so there’s a lot of vulnerability already in the system even before this war.

Today’s post revisits my regular updates on long-term government bond yields in the G10. Broadly speaking, there’s two potential reasons why long-term yields are rising. First, the spike in oil prices causes markets to expect - rationally - that central banks will hike. That pushes up front-end yields and radiates out across the curve, pushing up long-term yields as well. Second, there’s potential for the fiscal risk premium in long-term yields to rise as markets worry war will make a bad debt situation worse.

It looks like the recent spike in long-term yields is mostly the former, though I think that’s cold comfort. Central bank hikes aren’t exactly great for fiscal solvency. What’s happening now is the first step in a two-step game. More broadly, the present state of globally unsettled geopolitics is more inflationary than the decade before COVID, so central banks are likely to keep policy rates higher. The big picture is less favorable to highly indebted nations.

The charts above show government bond yields for the US (top left), Germany (top middle), Japan (top right), the UK (bottom left), Italy (bottom middle) and France (bottom right). The black line in each chart is the 2-year yield, which captures market expectations for monetary policy. The blue line is the 10-year yield, while the orange and red lines are the 10y10y and 10y20y forward yields, respectively, which I back out from 10-, 20- and 30-year yields. The advantage to 10y10y over a 20-year yield is that it strips out the first 10-year yield portion, so 10y10y forward is less dependent on near-term monetary policy expectations. The same is true for 10y20y forward.

The bulk of the recent rise in long-term yields is driven by mounting expectations for central bank hikes, which you can see from the sharp jump in the black line in every chart. If anything, long-term yields have risen less than the 2-year yield. That’s a big vulnerability because it means there’s a lot of upside in long-term yields that could materialize if the war ends up being protracted. Markets are pricing a quick end to the war, in contrast to the growing quagmire it looks like we’re in.

But even with this relatively benign interpretation - for now - 10y10y forward yields in the US, the UK and France are up to their highest level in 20 years. This is no time to be carrying around a big debt overhang.