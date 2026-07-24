Robin J Brooks

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Defy the Odds
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Inflarion expextarions barely moved, just the real rates. The first time the market looked through the inflationary effect and that causes short real rates going toward zero and pushed liquidity to the riskier part of the market. But the whole thing reverses once the Fed dont look throught it and thats why the stock market cannot look through it. But the bond market explanation was spot on.

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