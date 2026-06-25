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Markets made very large moves yesterday. Oil prices fell very sharply, with the front-month Brent futures price tumbling over five percent to $72 per barrel. To put this in perspective, Brent was above $100 just over a month ago. Simultaneously, gold, silver and other precious metals got absolutely hammered. Gold is down to $4,000 per troy ounce, which is a threshold it crossed last October as the “debasement trade” was really heating up.

Markets are moving like this because two big shocks are hitting simultaneously. The first is that oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is normalizing much faster than expected. That’s pulling oil prices down and means there’s much less inflation in the pipeline than many had feared. The second is that markets read last week’s FOMC meeting as a hawkish shift in the Fed’s reaction function. That’s why they’ve moved to price more rate hikes even as oil prices are tumbling. These two shocks together mean real interest rates are rising rapidly, which is what’s weighing on gold, silver and other precious metals. After all, there’s little need for a debasement hedge when inflation is falling and real interest rates are rising.

Today’s post runs through these two shocks and how markets are pricing them. As it happens, I strongly disagree that last week’s FOMC was a hawkish shift in the Fed’s reaction function. I’ll circle back to that at the end of this post.

Tumbling oil prices: tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is normalizing much faster than markets were expecting. The vertical red lines in the chart above flag key dates for oil markets in recent months. February 27 is the last day before the war. April 13 is the first day of the US blockade of Iran. June 17 is last week’s FOMC meeting. As the chart shows, oil prices are crashing lower and have almost returned to where they were before the war began. That’s a deflationary impulse, which should result in lower-than-expected inflation going forward.

A more hawkish Fed: as the chart above shows, markets began to price a more hawkish Fed as soon as oil prices rose with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. But - over the past week - markets have priced a lot more tightening even as oil prices have tumbled. The only possible explanation is that markets are pricing a hawkish shift in the Fed’s reaction function. I happen to disagree with this and will circle back to this below.

Rising real interest rates: the blue line in the chart above shows the real 2-year yield from Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS), while the black line is breakeven inflation over the same tenor. The real yield is up sharply since last week’s FOMC, in part because - at the same time - oil prices have been tumbling and pulling breakeven inflation lower.

Gold gets crushed: the debasement trade is about markets seeking refuge in gold and other precious metals from out-of-control fiscal policy and growing risk that debt will be monetized. Higher real rates and deflation are the opposite of this. They make fiat money more attractive and reduce the appeal of gold, which - as the chart above shows - is exactly what’s been playing out in markets since last week’s FOMC.

I happen to disagree pretty much with everything markets are trading here. First, I think last week’s FOMC meeting was largely performative, seeing as this was Kevin Warsh’s first appearance as Fed Chair. He had to sound hawkish to draw a clear line between himself and the White House. His repeated mentions of price stability thus don’t mean much and neither does the hawkish “dot” plot, which Warsh didn’t even contribute to. Second, there’s something that doesn’t add up about market pricing. Oil prices are basically back to where they were before the war, but markets are much more hawkish for the Fed. That doesn’t make sense.

Keynes once famously quipped: “The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.” The “deflation trade” is the flavor of the month and will stay in vogue until we get data that say otherwise. The most obvious candidate for this is the June CPI report on July 14. That’s when the deflationary impulse from falling oil prices should remind everyone that the Fed isn’t going to hike and that - if anything - the next move will be a cut. The structural driver of the debasement trade - irresponsible fiscal policy across much of the G10 - remains very much in place, so we just need to make it through this hawkish scare and the debasement trade will make a comeback.