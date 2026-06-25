Robin J Brooks

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Tactical Allocation Desk's avatar
Tactical Allocation Desk
3h

Deflation feels strong on the goods side, but sticky shelter and wage momentum still cushion core. From an allocation seat I read this as disinflation risk rather than true deflation, which changes how the duration question looks.

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The Daily Macro & Market Brief's avatar
The Daily Macro & Market Brief
4h

Again, disagree with the take. What if higher energy prices transmit to core inflation with a lag and we end up in an awkward situation in which the next cpi print shows rising core and falling headline? Not sure the market would react dovishly to that

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