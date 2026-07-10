Thank you for subscribing to my posts. If you’re not yet a paying subscriber, please consider becoming one. That’ll allow you to DM me with questions and comments. I plan to move my posts behind a paywall in coming months. Subscribing now locks you in at a low rate. Thank you so much for your support and feedback!

The West’s single biggest failure after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was the fear that radical action - like shutting down Russia’s oil exports with a blockade - would spike global oil prices, driving the world into recession. That’s what led to the G7 oil price cap, which tried to have it both ways: keep Russian oil flowing to global markets, but set an administered price that limits the amount of cash Russia gets. This was smart in theory - I was a big supporter of the idea myself - it’s just that it failed in practice. The complexity of enforcement meant the G7 cap was undermined from the start by Western ship owners - primarily Greek ones - who sold lots of oil tankers to Putin for his shadow fleet. That gave Russia the means to operate outside the cap, giving Putin plenty of cash to sustain his war in Ukraine indefinitely.

It’s important to be clear about why - over four years later - there’s still a terrible war that’s raging in Ukraine: it’s our own fear of high oil prices that led us here, because it kept us from taking more decisive action in 2022. In effect, we chose a long, messy war - a quagmire - over what could have been a short conflict. A blockade would have sent Russia into deep crisis, which in my view would have ended its invasion of Ukraine.

The dynamics on Iran are similar. The reason the US didn’t blockade Iran until six weeks into the war is because so many commodity analysts were screaming about oil going to $200. That’s how we ended up with Iran blockading all Western ships for six weeks even as it freely exported its own oil during that time. It’s to President Trump’s credit that he overruled oil price alarmists and began his own blockade on April 13.

So where are we now? The US blockade of Iran was lifted on June 18 as part of the peace process. This means Iran’s oil tankers are once again freely exiting the Persian Gulf, giving the regime valuable resources with which to keep fighting. The blue line in the chart above shows the spot Brent oil price, while the black line shows the front-month futures price. Both fell back yesterday, as markets breathed a sigh of relief that the US didn’t attack Iran’s energy infrastructure, i.e. the US chose not to escalate.

What markets are cheering is actually bad news. We’re heading - on Iran - for the same quagmire we’ve ended up in on Ukraine. The best way to avoid this is to make the regime fear for its life, which means reinstating a tougher version of the blockade as quickly as possible. I outlined how to do that in yesterday’s post. Iran won valuable breathing space after the blockade was lifted, both in terms of cash it’s earning for oil exports and storage space freeing up as its tankers got moving again. That breathing space needs to be snuffed out by selectively taking out storage facilities and - in my opinion - disabling oil tanker loading berths in the Gulf of Oman port of Jask. These things will be an escalation. Markets won’t like them and oil prices will rise. But they’re the best and only way to avoid another endless quagmire like Ukraine.

The bottom line is that the choice before us isn’t between war and a peace deal. We’re learning that a peace deal isn’t actually an option, because Iran’s hardliners - over and over - make trouble in the Strait of Hormuz. Our only choice is to escalate in the short term via economic means - a harsher blockade - or be stuck in yet another medium-term quagmire. The latter can’t be the legacy President Trump wants for himself.