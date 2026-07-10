Robin J Brooks

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
7h

There is an answer which the US is refusing to take. It is for the US government to use all its powers of publicity and economic subsidies to point out that electric cars and renewable energy is a great way to lower the long tern cost of living. Since 2020 the US has itself become the world's biggest single exporter of oil it won't do this. China hasn't so far done it, but fingers crossed it just might given its own large imports of oil. Ian

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Boomer down pub's avatar
Boomer down pub
5h

May I recommend Bruce Catton on Ulysses S Grant? He saw that the harder he fought, the shorter the war. Uncompromising, effective.

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